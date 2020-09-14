79.2 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Entertainment North American box office muted; 'Mulan' fizzles in China
Entertainment

North American box office muted; ‘Mulan’ fizzles in China

By AP News
film board movie Photo by Obregonia D. Toretto from Pexels

Other News

Entertainment

New PBS film probes construction boom on Latino workers

AP News -
By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Since the Great Recession, cities like Dallas, Houston, Phoenix,...
Read more
Entertainment

North American box office muted; ‘Mulan’ fizzles in China

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer Moviegoing audiences in North America are not rushing back...
Read more
Entertainment

Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for ‘Folklore’ premiere

AP News -
By The Associated Press NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift is coming...
Read more
Business

Source: Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft in Trump-urged bid

AP News -
Source: Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft in Trump-urged bid By MATT O'BRIEN and TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writers
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Moviegoing audiences in North America are not rushing back to the theater just yet and “Mulan” is also faltering in its China release as the global box office slowly comes back online in the COVID-19 era.

In the second major weekend for U.S. and Canadian movie theaters, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” earned only $6.7 million from 2,910 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Warner Bros’ sci-fi thriller was viewed as the main litmus test for whether audiences were ready to embrace the theatrical experience again, after nearly six months of shuttered theaters due to the pandemic.

Although it was enough to top the scattershot domestic releases, it also isn’t enough to jumpstart the struggling exhibition industry. Warner Bros. has already pushed back its next major release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” even further.

The weekend’s only major new opener was Sony’s PG-13 rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” which earned an estimated $1.1 million from 2,204 North American locations. The film, from first-time writer director Natalie Krinsky and executive produced by Selena Gomez, is about a 20-something gallerist played by Geraldine Viswanathan who creates an art exhibit with souvenirs from her past relationships.

The studio is optimistic about its performance and potential.

“The early numbers are really encouraging,” said Adrian Smith, the president of president of Sony Pictures domestic distribution.

Smith noted that the film will have a slow roll out as more theaters continue to open in the U.S.

Roughly two-thirds of the domestic market is open and theaters are operating at limited capacity and with limited showtimes. Two of the country’s biggest markets, New York and Los Angeles, remain closed. Other still-closed markets include North Carolina, Michigan, New Mexico and the cities of Seattle and Portland.

Other notable domestic weekend numbers include Disney’s “The New Mutants,” which added $2.1 million from 2,704 locations in its third weekend and Solstice’s Russell Crowe pic “Unhinged,” which earned an additional $1.5 million in week four.

“Every week is a bit of a litmus test about how potential moviegoers are feeling about going to the theater,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore’s senior media analyst. “I think audiences are slowly going back.”

But, he noted, “you can’t apply the norms of how we analyze or report the box office.”

Comscore has not even been able to report a traditional “Top 10” chart because of the unusual marketplace which Dergarabedian likened to a “relaunch” or a “reboot” of the movie theater.

The landscape is more encouraging internationally, where “Tenet” this weekend added over $30 million, pushing its global total to $207 million.

But new movies are not enough on their own. In China, The Walt Disney Co.’s “Mulan” had a disappointing debut of only $23.2 million. The low launch nonetheless claimed the film the No. 1 spot in the country where an estimated 91% of theaters are open but limited to 50% capacity. The studio noted that its opening is around the same level as “Cinderella” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Globally, “Mulan” has earned $37.6 million to date, although that number is not representative of the total earnings. The live-action epic, which has also been embroiled in controversy over its filming location, is not playing in North American theaters. Instead, it is available for a $29.99 rental on the company’s Disney+ service. The streaming earnings were not made available.

But pre-COVID metrics of success and failure are difficult to apply, especially to the first films out of the gates. And, according to Dergarabedian, it might be that way for a while.

“We are not in a traditional marketplace and we are not in a traditional mode of analyses,” Dergarabedian said. “It’s going to take some time to properly assess the long-term impact of the pandemic.”

Previous articleTaylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for ‘Folklore’ premiere
Next articleNew PBS film probes construction boom on Latino workers
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

New PBS film probes construction boom on Latino workers

AP News -
By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Since the Great Recession, cities like Dallas, Houston, Phoenix,...
Read more
Entertainment

Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for ‘Folklore’ premiere

AP News -
By The Associated Press NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift is coming...
Read more
Entertainment

Little Richard song to introduce ‘Monday Night Football’

AP News -
The new season starting Monday will feature a new version of Little Richard's hit "Rip It Up" featuring new instrumentals and backup...
Read more
Entertainment

Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Dec. 25

AP News -
By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut...
Read more
Entertainment

Premiere screening of Rhyner documentary to take place at Granada Theater

FWBP Staff -
The Old Grey Wolf is known far and wide in North Texas for his stint at legendary radio station KZEW and as...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101