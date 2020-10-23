Deloitte survey shows shoppers ramping up for Christmas

Deloitte’s new Dallas-Fort Worth holiday shopping data shows that North Texas holiday shoppers, despite anxiety about the safety of in-store shopping, are increasing spending this season, shopping even earlier this year ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the company said in a news release.

Dallas-Fort Worth holiday shoppers expect to spend 16% more than the national average, the survey showed, and amid worries about safety of in-store visits, most heading online for bulk of their gift-buying.

Deloitte listed these key takeaways from local survey:

North Texans are primed to shop this holiday season:

Those surveyed in the Dallas and Fort Worth area say they plan to spend an average $1,655 per household this year. That’s 16% higher than the national tally of $1,387.

It also shows that DFW shoppers have come roaring back from 2019. The new local forecast reflects a 10% increase over last year’s holiday spending.

A whopping 61% of North Texans plan to kick off their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, a signal that could help guide businesses in mapping out their early retail strategies.

Rosy economic view:

More than half (58%) of those surveyed here predict the economic will improve in 2021 vs. 29% who believe it will weaken.

A majority of DFW shoppers (71%) say they are in similar or better financial situations than last year. About one in three say that their household’s financial situation is worse.

Pandemic fallout:

Half (51%) of North Texans surveyed say they’re anxious about in-store shopping this year because of the coronavirus.

About 43% say their decision-making on where to shop is based largely on in-store safety precautions, such sanitation, social distancing, mask wearing and special hours.

Jumping online:

With many wary of in-store visits, DFW consumers are flocking to online buying.

North Texans say they will spend 65% of their holiday budget online – a trend that has continued to go up locally in every Deloitte survey over the past six years.

Locals say they’re going online partly to avoid crowds and enjoy the comforts of shopping from home this year.

Black Friday also apparently has lost its luster, with 53% saying they don’t rely on that sales-filled day as much as they used to.

Deck the halls:

Experiences top holiday budgets, with entertaining at home and socializing at restaurants and other spots away from home making up 35% of consumer spending. Purchases on non-gift items like home furnishings, seasonal décor and clothing came next.

Home for the holidays:

Shoppers are staying put.

About 44% of those surveyed in Dallas and Fort Worth area say they plan to travel less this season to see family and friends – another tradition apparently upended by the pandemic.

The Deloitte-commissioned survey, which an independent research company conducted online Sept. 9-15, polled 4,012 consumers nationally, including 413 in the DFW area. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.3 percentage points nationally and 4 percent for DFW.