45.3 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Search
Entertainment On a mission: Tom Cruise insists on social distancing on set
Entertainment

On a mission: Tom Cruise insists on social distancing on set

By AP News
I found some old disney film on 8mm film and thought why not try to photograph a filmroll again.
Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash

Other News

AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

LONDON (AP) — Tom Cruise has launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the set of his latest “Mission: Impossible” movie, after he reportedly spotted two workers failing to respect social distancing rules.

In audio released by the Sun tabloid, the 58-year-old Hollywood star can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

“If I see you doing it again, you’re f—-ing gone and if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it,” he is heard saying on the audio recorded during filming in Britain. “That’s it. No apologies.”

During his outburst at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, which is around 30 miles (around 50 kilometers) north of London, Cruise catalogued the difficulties he and everyone in the film industry are facing during the coronavirus pandemic. The timing of the outburst was not clear, though the Sun said production of the movie returned to Britain two weeks ago.

Many movies have either been delayed until after the pandemic is over or because of COVID-related delays on set, including the seventh instalment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

During his outburst, Cruise notes the higher costs for insuring a movie in these times. He also voices his concerns about the direct impact on families and their ability to pay bills if the movie shuts down.

“That’s what I sleep with every night,” he said. “Do you understand the responsibility that you have?”

Cruise’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleBitcoin surges past $20,000, erasing 3 years of deep losses
Next articleRev. Floyd Kinser Leaves Legacy on Senior Services

Latest News

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101