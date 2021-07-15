Opal Lee part of ‘Unsung Heros’ book for work on Juneteenth, COVID-19

It’s been the Year of Fort Worth’s Opal Lee.

Following her star turn at the signing of Juneteenth legislation, 93-year-old Lee finds herself in some good company. Memoir writing company StoryTerrace is publishing Unsung Heroes book about 25 everyday heroes of Covid-19. Among these heroes is Opal Lee, the 94-year-old activist and retired educator who became the driving force behind Juneteenth becoming a national holiday.

Here’s what the company had to say about Lee:

Opal Lee (Fort Worth, TX) – Leading Hero, “Grandmother of Juneteenth” and activist delivering food for those in need

Our oldest nominee at 93 years of age has been providing food to those in need for over 40 years after starting her own food bank and farm in Fort Worth, TX. And this didn’t stop during Covid-19. She put others’ health before her own and continued to hand deliver food boxes to the sick and shut in throughout her community. In addition, Opal Lee has been a Juneteenth advocate for more than 40 years and was the driving force behind it being recognized as a national holiday.

According to Rutger Bruining, CEO and Founder of StoryTerrace, “Stories that have come out of the pandemic have inspired us to give back and shed light on some of the incredible people in our communities. Having completed the inaugural Unsung Heroes book, it was moving to witness so many inspiring nominations. We’re looking forward to continuing this legacy and celebrating the hard-working and deserving educators who sacrificed so much during a difficult time.”

Following the campaign’s early success, StoryTerrace has also announced today a second Unsung Heroes campaign, this time honoring the remarkable educators and teachers who have made an impact on our lives, especially during such difficult times. The call for nominations and additional information will become available on the StoryTerrace website later this summer.