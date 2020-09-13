79.2 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Entertainment Pandemic chases 'Wonder Woman 1984' to Dec. 25
Entertainment

Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Dec. 25

By AP News

Wonder Woman

Other News

Culture

What to Know: Escape to Will Rogers, the Old Grey Wolf returns

Robert Francis -
I escaped again. This time I went to see the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Asleep at the Wheel...
Read more
Culture

Today in Hhistory: McKinley dies

AP News -
Today in History By The Associated Press undefined Today in History Today is...
Read more
Sports

Rams open SoFi Stadium in style with 20-17 win over Cowboys

AP News -
By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and...
Read more
Entertainment

New PBS film probes construction boom on Latino workers

AP News -
By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Since the Great Recession, cities like Dallas, Houston, Phoenix,...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas.

The postponement Friday of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s boldest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.

Warner Bros.’ $200 million “Tenet” fared well in its  international-first launch, but found ticket sales harder to come by in the United States. About 25% of U.S. theaters remain closed, including those in the top markets of Los Angeles and New York. All theaters are operating at reduced capacity.

“Tenet” grossed about $20 million in its North American rollout, which included two weeks of showings in Canada. Some believed that was as good as possible, given the circumstances, and hinted that audiences would follow new releases into theaters.

But the “Wonder Woman 1984” postponement was its own kind of verdict, suggesting the studio doesn’t believe current box-office returns can sustain its big-budget releases. Universal Studios on Friday also pushed the Jordan Peele-produced thriller “Candyman” from October 16 to sometime next year. Hollywood’s fall is starting to look like its mostly scuttled summer.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” one of many blockbusters originally set for the summer, had been the next big-budget release on the calendar. Now, that gap extends to the Walt Disney Co.’s “Black Widow,” a Marvel release slated for Nov. 6. Other, smaller productions are going ahead. Sony Pictures this weekend is releasing the rom-com “Broken Hearts Gallery.”

Announcing the move of “Wonder Woman 1984” to Dec. 25, Toby Emmerich, Warmer Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, said in a statement: “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Previous articleKhudobin, Stars beat Knights to take 3-1 lead in West final
Next articleLittle Richard song to introduce ‘Monday Night Football’
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

New PBS film probes construction boom on Latino workers

AP News -
By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Since the Great Recession, cities like Dallas, Houston, Phoenix,...
Read more
Entertainment

North American box office muted; ‘Mulan’ fizzles in China

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer Moviegoing audiences in North America are not rushing back...
Read more
Entertainment

Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for ‘Folklore’ premiere

AP News -
By The Associated Press NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift is coming...
Read more
Entertainment

Little Richard song to introduce ‘Monday Night Football’

AP News -
The new season starting Monday will feature a new version of Little Richard's hit "Rip It Up" featuring new instrumentals and backup...
Read more
Entertainment

Premiere screening of Rhyner documentary to take place at Granada Theater

FWBP Staff -
The Old Grey Wolf is known far and wide in North Texas for his stint at legendary radio station KZEW and as...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101