Monday, August 3, 2020
Pandemic parody of `Goodnight Moon’ to be released in fall

By AP News

COVID-19 testing in FW and Tarrant County

FWBP Staff -
The City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County continue to expand COVID-19 testing for residents., the governments said...
Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men in their 70s from Fort Worth and...
Tarrant County reports 7 COVID deaths

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported seven COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 50s, a woman in her...
Tarrant County reported 18 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, a new daily high

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health  on Friday, July 31 reported 18 COVID-19 deaths, a new daily high for the county.
NEW YORK (AP) — A popular online spoof of the children’s favorite “Goodnight Moon,” reworked for the coronavirus, will be published by Penguin Random House this fall.

The Penguin imprint Philomel Books announced Monday that “Good Morning Zoom,” written by Lindsay Rechler and illustrated by June Park, is scheduled for Oct. 6. Currently self-published, “Good Morning Zoom” takes Margaret Wise Brown’s beloved bedtime story and turns it into a narrative about Zoom, bread baking, home schooling and other familiar parts of life during the pandemic.

Rechler is a banking executive and mother of two who lives in Manhattan. Park is a graphic designer and illustrator who lives in Brooklyn. All author net proceeds will be donated to coronavirus relief charities.

“COVID-19 is a difficult topic, especially for young children,” Rechler said in a statement. “I wanted to tell my children a relatable story — a story that would help them become familiar with their new everyday lives and within that story, touch upon what was happening in the outside world. I thought a lot about the contrast between quarantining safely inside versus what was happening outside my window.”

Major public artwork to be dedicated

FWBP Staff -
Vase With Nine Flowers, a sculpture in bronze and stainless steel by the renowned artist James Surls, was...
Wilford Brimley, ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Natural’ actor, dies at 85

AP News -
By LYNN ELBER AP Television WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from movie stunt rider to an...
Horseback outfitters want riders back in the saddle

AP News -
By OLIVIA HARLOW The Santa Fe New MexicanLOS CERRILLOS, N.M. (AP) — Meandering along a dusty trail on the back of a...
US Marshals put Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — More than three years after the highly publicized Fyre Festival famously fizzled out in the Bahamas, merchandise and...
Bill Mack, radio legend, dies at 88

FWBP Staff -
Longtime country music disc jockey Bill Mack, whose “Blue” became a hit for LeAnn Rimes and won a 1996 Grammy Award for...
