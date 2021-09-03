Friday, September 3, 2021
Parade of Lights to resume as in-person event

City of Fort Worth
🕐 1 min read

Published on September 03, 2021

The GM Financial Parade of Lights is returning to the streets of downtown Fort Worth for the 39th year at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. The theme is Holiday Miracles.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s parade was held as a virtual broadcast. The parade was prerecorded in various downtown locations and featured signature floats, musical artists and entertainers.

Tickets for reserved street seats at this year’s live event go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 15, and applications to enter a float are being accepted through Oct. 15.

The parade is produced by Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc., whose mission is to make downtown a vibrant place to live, work and play. The parade was first staged in 1983 to help Fort Worth celebrate family and togetherness in a spirited way. It has grown to become one of the top illuminated parades in the country.

City of Fort Worth

