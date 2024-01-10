Stock Show parade still set for Saturday but route altered due to hotel explosion

All systems are go for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s All Western Parade, officials announced today, but the route has been modified due to downtown street closures resulting from the explosion that occurred Monday at the Sandman Signature Hotel, 810 Houston St.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 13) at its usual location on Main Street and Weatherford Street south of the Tarrant County Courthouse, will continue south to the Convention Center, turn left at 9th Street and left on Commerce Street, and continue north to Weatherford Street. Reserved seating will remain at Sundance Square and the Convention Center. (Click here for map.)

An estimated 3,000 horses are expected to participate in the parade, erasing the previous record of 2,800 set in 2023. Held in conjunction with the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo since 1898, the parade will feature riders from across the nation along with vintage wagons, marching bands and dignitaries. The stock show runs from Jan. 12-Feb. 3.

The parade will pay tribute to Texas law enforcement agencies and among the participants will be the Fort Worth Police Department’s mounted unit and a number of other law enforcement mounted units, including the U.S. Border Patrol, Rio Grande and Laredo sectors; the Texas Department of Public Safety Capital Police; Dallas County Sheriff’s Posse Reserves; Midland County Sheriff’s Department; Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department; and the cities of Arlington, Dallas, Grand Prairie, Lubbock and McKinney.

“The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade is really a sight to behold with a wonderful cross section of western tradition combined with a celebration of the city’s strong Charro and Escaramuza culture,” parade co-chairman Phillip Schutts said. “The TCU marching band always kicks off the parade with lots of energy and we’re especially excited to honor law enforcement for all they do to protect our state and community.”