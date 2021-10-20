Park & Recreation to discuss Meadowbrook Golf Course renovation

The city’s Park & Recreation Department will conduct a project meeting to discus the Concept Master Plan for the renovation of Meadowbrook Golf Course in east Fort Worth.

The proposed 2022 Bond Program includes funding to renovate Meadowbrook Golf Course. All 18 holes would be renovated, and infrastructure needs would be addressed.

Make plans to participate in the meeting and hear about the improvements on the horizon. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Meadowbrook Golf Course, 1815 Jensen Road.

To learn more, contact Project Manager Scott Penn by email or at 817-392-5750.

Photo: Funding to renovate Meadowbrook Golf Course is included in the proposed 2022 Bond Program.

