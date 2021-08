Professional Bull Riders announced Aug. 31 that bull riding’s most prestigious event, the PBR World Finals, will move to Fort Worth and Dickies Arena starting in 2022 as part of a comprehensive schedule restructure for its premier series. The new PBR Unleash The Beast regular season will span from January-May, culminating with a seven-day championship […]

