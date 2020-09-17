Peoples to present ‘Artist’s Eye’ at Kimbell

Channing Godfrey Peoples

Writer and director Channing Godfrey Peoples will present a live online discussion for the Kimbell Art Museum’s “Artist’s Eye” series on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m.

Filmed in her hometown of Fort Worth, Peoples’ critically acclaimed film Miss Juneteenth explores the hopes and deferred dreams of young Black women and the importance of family, culture and community.

“The Artist’s Eye” online program invites artists and architects to discuss works in the Kimbell’s permanent collection or elements and features of its buildings. These practicing professionals share their special insights and relate older art or architecture to contemporary artistic concerns, including their own.

To participate in this free event, register on www.kimbellart.org

The Kimbell said in a news release that Peoples will turn her cinematic eye toward selected works in the Kimbell’s permanent collection and deliver a stimulating conversation about art, creativity and connection. Katherine Stephens, curatorial assistant, will moderate this free program.

Peoples is a Master of Fine Arts graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts and one of Filmmaker Magazine’s “25 New Faces of Independent Film” for 2018.

As an African American woman, she makes films with character-driven stories that focus on the resilience of the human spirit and often feature black women at a turning point in their lives. She is a Sundance Fellow, Austin Film Society Fellow, SFFILM/Westridge Foundation Fellow and King Family Foundation Recipient and has served as a Time Warner Artist-in-Residence.

Her short films include the award-winning Red and Doretha’s Blues, and she wrote two episodes of Queen Sugar (OWN).

Her directorial debut, Miss Juneteenth, premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and won the Louis Black “Lone Star” Award at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival and Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 BlackStar Film Festival.

Other scheduled events in this series:

Nov. 7

Linda Ridgway, artist, Dallas

Moderated by Claire Barry, director of conservation

Jan. 16

Matt Kleberg, painter, New York

Moderated by George T. M. Shackelford, deputy director

Feb. 20

Matt Clark, artist, Dallas

Moderated by Jennifer Casler Price, curator of Asian, African and Ancient American art



