81.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Entertainment Peoples to present 'Artist's Eye' at Kimbell
Entertainment

Peoples to present ‘Artist’s Eye’ at Kimbell

By FWBP Staff
courtesy Kimbell Art Museum photo by Nic Lehoux

Other News

Culture

Casa Mañana’s Reid Cabaret Theatre presents ‘Queen of the Night’

FWBP Staff -
Casa Mañana’s Reid Cabaret Theatre will present Queen of the Night: An Evening with Whitney Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 2020. Tickets are on...
Read more
Health Care

MedStar offers onsite flu vaccine clinics

FWBP Staff -
With the presence of COVID-19, there is additional concern about this year’s flu season, the City of Fort Worth said in a...
Read more
Entertainment

Celebrate Texas Wine Month in Historic Grapevine

FWBP Staff -
The 28th Annual New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail, sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers and the Texas Department of Agriculture, is scheduled...
Read more
Nonprofit

RB Golf Club hosting charity ‘touchless’ golf tournament for Groh Foundation

FWBP Staff -
RB Golf Club & Resort will host a charity “touchless” golf tournament benefiting the Joseph Groh Foundation on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020,...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/
Channing Godfrey Peoples

Writer and director Channing Godfrey Peoples will present a live online discussion for the Kimbell Art Museum’s “Artist’s Eye” series on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m.

Filmed in her hometown of Fort Worth, Peoples’ critically acclaimed film Miss Juneteenth explores the hopes and deferred dreams of young Black women and the importance of family, culture and community.

“The Artist’s Eye” online program invites artists and architects to discuss works in the Kimbell’s permanent collection or elements and features of its buildings. These practicing professionals share their special insights and relate older art or architecture to contemporary artistic concerns, including their own.

To participate in this free event, register on www.kimbellart.org
The Kimbell said in a news release that Peoples will turn her cinematic eye toward selected works in the Kimbell’s permanent collection and deliver a stimulating conversation about art, creativity and connection. Katherine Stephens, curatorial assistant, will moderate this free program.
Peoples is a Master of Fine Arts graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts and one of Filmmaker Magazine’s “25 New Faces of Independent Film” for 2018.

As an African American woman, she makes films with character-driven stories that focus on the resilience of the human spirit and often feature black women at a turning point in their lives. She is a Sundance Fellow, Austin Film Society Fellow, SFFILM/Westridge Foundation Fellow and King Family Foundation Recipient and has served as a Time Warner Artist-in-Residence.

Her short films include the award-winning Red and Doretha’s Blues, and she wrote two episodes of Queen Sugar (OWN).
Her directorial debut, Miss Juneteenth, premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and won the Louis Black “Lone Star” Award at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival and Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 BlackStar Film Festival.

Other scheduled events in this series:

Nov. 7

Linda Ridgway, artist, Dallas
Moderated by Claire Barry, director of conservation

Jan. 16

Matt Kleberg, painter, New York
Moderated by George T. M. Shackelford, deputy director

Feb. 20

Matt Clark, artist, Dallas
Moderated by Jennifer Casler Price, curator of Asian, African and Ancient American art

Admission to the museum’s permanent collection is always free. Museum hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Fridays, noon–8 p.m.; Sundays, noon–5 p.m.; closed Mondays.

For general information, call (817) 332-8451.
www.kimbellart.org

Previous articleGibson throws 4-hitter as Rangers edge Astros 1-0
Next article‘Melrose Place’ actress headed back to prison for 2010 crash
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Casa Mañana’s Reid Cabaret Theatre presents ‘Queen of the Night’

FWBP Staff -
Casa Mañana’s Reid Cabaret Theatre will present Queen of the Night: An Evening with Whitney Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 2020. Tickets are on...
Read more
Entertainment

Celebrate Texas Wine Month in Historic Grapevine

FWBP Staff -
The 28th Annual New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail, sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers and the Texas Department of Agriculture, is scheduled...
Read more
Entertainment

‘Melrose Place’ actress headed back to prison for 2010 crash

AP News -
By DAVID PORTER Associated Press A former "Melrose Place" actress who has already served a prison sentence for a...
Read more
Entertainment

Underwood, Rhett tie for top prize at ACM Awards; Maren Morris wins two

AP News -
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In surprise twist that fit an unexpected year...
Read more
Entertainment

“What A Wonderful World” gets first official music video

FWBP Staff -
“I see trees of green, red roses too,” with those words musical genius Louis Armstrong created a late in life classic.Verve Label...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101