Pluckers to open second Fort Worth locatioin

Pluckers Wing Bar, a Texas-based sports and wing restaurant, plans to open its second Fort Worth location in early 2022.

The second Fort Worth location will be in the Cityview development at 5601 SW Loop 820. The restaurant’s other Fort Worth location in in the AllianceTexas area. The new restaurant will offer dine-in service, curbside pickup, and contactless delivery.

“Fort Worth continues to show us their love, so we want to do the same for them by opening a new location in the Cityview neighborhood,” says Pluckers Co-Founder Sean Greenberg. “Our 32nd location will offer another dining spot for local sports fans and families to enjoy our beloved wings and signature sauces. We look forward to expanding Pluckers in the Fort Worth area and welcoming new and familiar faces next year in Cityview!”

The iconic Pluckers menu includes Fried Pickles, Holy Macaroni, the Bypass Burger, and the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Family meal packs, catering, and kids’ birthday party packs are also available for purchase through online ordering.

Additionally, Pluckers’s famous wings are offered in-bone or boneless, grilled, and paired with signature sauces, like Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, and Spicy Ranch, along with such unique flavors as Ginger Peach Sriracha, Gochujang, and Spicy Mandarin. The new Pluckers location will also offer the restaurant’s “Fire in the Hole” contest, requiring each participant to finish 15 wings dressed in their hottest “Fire in the Hole” sauce. The winner will be added to the famous Pluckers Wall of Flame.

The new Fort Worth-area location will offer the restaurants Live Team Trivia every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Customers can also participate in Pluckers’s signature rewards program, Pluckers Club. During the first two weeks of opening, Pluckers Club memberships will be sold for $10 at the new Cityview location (normally priced at $20). Members can enjoy a variety of rewards, including, but not limited to, free birthday meals, food and drink specials, and more.

Owners Mark Greenberg, Dave Paul, and Greenberg, 2017 Ernst and Young Central Texas Entrepreneurs of the Year opened their first Pluckers restaurant in Austin in 1995. Over the past 25 years, Pluckers Wing Bar has opened 31 locations, expanding to Baton Rouge, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston Killeen, San Marcos, and San Antonio.

