Police: Texas radio host Russ Martin dead, ‘foul play’ not suspected

AP News
Howard Stern SiriusXM
by AP News.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a popular North Texas radio host but say they don’t suspect “foul play.”

Officers in the suburb of Frisco were called to the home of Russ Martin early Saturday after a friend found him unresponsive.

The 60-year-old host of “The Eagle” on KEGL-FM was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives are awaiting the results of an autopsy, according to a statement from the police department.

“No foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation,” the statement said. A police spokesman said Sunday that additional information was available.

Martin’s death was announced in a statement on the website and social media pages for his show, but more details on what happened were not provided.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of 97.1 The Eagle’s Russ Martin,” reads the statement posted online. “He will be dearly missed & we send our deepest condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time.”

AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

