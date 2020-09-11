77.3 F
Entertainment Premiere screening of Rhyner documentary to take place at Granada Theater
Entertainment

Premiere screening of Rhyner documentary to take place at Granada Theater

By FWBP Staff
Rhyner visits his elementary school, T.G. Terry, in Oak Cliff. courtesy photo

The Old Grey Wolf is known far and wide in North Texas for his stint at legendary radio station KZEW and as the co-founder of The Ticket.

Since he left the station he co-founded in December, he’s remain somewhat out of the spotlight. But he will be the focus of An Evening with The Old Grey Wolf. The special two-night premiere screening of the documentary Not in This Town: The Improbable Rise of The Old Grey Wolf is Sept. 16 and 17 at Granada Theater in Dallas.

The original documentary of Dallas radio legend Mike Rhyner follows the improbable rise of the architect of SportsRadio 1310 The Ticket, the first all-sports station in Dallas which redefined the genre and begat a cultural revolution in our fair berg.

Written, directed and produced by former FOX4 sports reporter Crystal Vasquez, Not in This Town is a trip down memory lane with never-seen-before footage of Rhyner’s unparalleled career plus interviews with luminaries who were along for the ride, such as George Dunham, Corby Davidson, Randy Galloway, Brad Sham, John Rody of KZEW-FM and, yes, Greg “The Hammer” Williams.  

In addition to the screening, both nights of An Evening with The Old Grey Wolf will include a live Q&A with Rhyner hosted by Jeff “Skin” Wade of “The Ben & Skin Show” on 97.1 The Eagle. Doors open at 7 p.m. both nights and the screenings start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at GranadaTheater.com and start at $66.50 per person, with a portion of sales benefitting #SaveOurStages. (CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required to make sure the evening is safe and enjoyable for everyone.) Vokal Media is recording the live Q&A for future online streaming. 

