Radio legend Ron Chapman dies at 85

Texas Radio Hall of Famer and Dallas radio legend Ron Chapman died Monday at the age of 85, according to the Texas Radio Hall of Fame Facebook page.

“Three time radio Hall of Famer and Dallas radio ICON Ron Chapman has passed,” according to the Facebook post. “His family asks for time to process this loss, and thanks you for your kindness, understanding and prayers. There will be NO service, but a public gathering of friends and colleagues is being planned.”

Chapman began working at KVIL in 1969 and spent 31 years at the station. In 2000, he moved to KLUV, an oldies station, where he worked for five more years before retiring.

In a Twitter post, radio personality Hawkeye said: “I’m saddened to tell you that legendary Dallas DJ Ron Chapman has passed away at 85. He was so popular in Dallas in the 70s, 80s and 90s that his station, KVIL, sold for more than the Dallas Cowboys. That was the power of Ron Chapman. RIP Ron”