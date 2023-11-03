Rangers’ title run good for fans, good for business

The Texas Rangers made a lot of longtime – and short-time – fans very happy when they clinched their first-ever world championship Wednesday night in Phoenix. The Rangers’ World Series victory concluded one of the most magical postseason runs a team has ever experienced, including a mind-boggling 11-0 road record.

The Rangers’ run made an emotional impact unlike the area has seen since the Dallas Mavericks’ 2011 run to the NBA championship. Like the Mavericks, the Rangers had been notorious for losing before achieving the ultimate victory. The Mavs, however, had been playoff regulars for several years before breaking through to a title. The Rangers lost 102 games just two years ago and finished 68-94 in 2022.

The victory was especially satisfying for fans who recall the Rangers’ World Series defeats at the hands of the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

But the impact of the Rangers’ World Series victory was more than emotional.

“The World Series is such an iconic championship in American sports, it brings with it a level of economic impact, exposure and excitement that few other sporting events can match,” said Jason Sands, executive director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission.

While official numbers have not been tabulated, Sands said Fort Worth was a popular destination for folks who traveled to North Texas for the Rangers’ six home playoff games in Arlington – including Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.

“We know there were several thousand rooms booked in Fort Worth for the World Series, and the Stockyards experienced an influx of visitors beyond their normal attendance, so the impact was significant,” he said.

The impact was even greater for Arlington, where the Rangers play their home games at Globe Life Field.

“Having hosted six postseason games here in Arlington, we’ve seen an incredible and significant impact on tourism and direct spending,” said Casey Mallory, the city’s director of communications.

“To see the fans cheering on the Rangers at home games and at the away-game watch parties has been very exciting,” Mallory said. “The energy in Arlington, within the (entertainment) district and all over the media surrounding the postseason and the Texas Rangers’ championship is fun to see.”

As for the emotional impact, Sands called the Rangers a “first class organization from the top down.” He praised the determination of management and players to reach the pinnacle of success in their sport.

“It was clear in talking to some of their leadership over the past few years that they were committed to getting to the top of the mountain and they had a plan they were executing every day that was going to get them there,” Sands said. “It’s amazing to see that vision come to fruition, and it’s a testament to the organization’s leadership that they stayed the course and delivered this world championship to their fans.”

Sands also addressed the feeling among many in Tarrant County that while the Mavericks, the NFL Cowboys and the National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars are more closely associated with Dallas, the Rangers are Tarrant County’s team.

“The Rangers have embraced Tarrant County,” Sands said. “The impact they have had on driving visitors to this side of the Metroplex and bringing national exposure to our region has been a real difference-maker.

“They’ve been a great regional partner and we are extremely grateful that they are so innovative and community driven. We couldn’t be happier that they won the World Series, and our entire community looks forward to celebrating them in the days and weeks to come.”