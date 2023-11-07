Return engagement: Lightscape opens Nov. 17 at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

On the heels of the success of its 2022 debut, Lightscape is returning to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Running from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1, the event will dazzle audiences with more than 1 million holiday lights and never-before-seen artistic installations from around the world displayed along a 1.2-mile winding walking trail on the 120-acre site.

This year’s Lightscape is more than 80% reimagined and will feature all-new, custom-designed installations that will come alive with color, imagination, and sound, each of which is expertly choreographed to holiday-themed music in a completely transformed magical atmosphere. Lightscape 2023 will also feature an all-new Christmas Village, complete with fire pits, smores roasting, hot cocoa, holiday music, and photo opportunities with Santa Claus (Santa will be present during peak nights only).

“Families seeking shared experience in a positive, holiday-themed environment simply do not find anything else quite like Lightscape in the Fort Worth area,” said Patrick Newman, CEO and president of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. “Comments from attendees last year confirmed what we instinctively knew: people love bringing their children and grandchildren to an event that gets them outdoors, immerses them in spectacular sights and sounds, creates emotional souvenirs and establishes joyful holiday traditions.”

NEW INSTALLATIONS

Welcome Arch – A 30-foot illuminated holiday wreath and bow greeting visitors at the garden entrance.

Star Walk – Hundreds of suspended twinkling stars create a glowing canopy overhead.

Santa’s Grove – Fort Worth’s-own “12 days of Cactus Christmas” with illuminated cacti and a giant snow globe.

Branch Fireworks and Pealight Trees – Fireworks of light shooting through tree branches, interspersed with colored pea lights, glowing riverbeds, and laser fireflies.

Sea of Light and Star Tree -– A field of 2,000 color-changing lights leading to a 40-foot illuminated Christmas tree wrapped in hundreds of lit stars.

Heart Arches – Six heart-shaped arches funneling attendees down a gloriously romantic red path.

Neon Tree – The leafless branches and trunk of a massive tree are lit with strips of neon colors overlooking the hill of bluebonnets.

Laser Garden – Thousands of slowly rotating-colored beams piercing through fog within a tree canopy.

Candy Lane – A “Candyland-inspired” winding playful path lined with gumdrops, licorice, peppermint, gingerbread, lollipops, chocolate, peanut brittle, and more.

Poleen – Poetic sculptural chandeliers floating on the water expressing the light of a pollen seed.

On the Tide – Water-based floating lightworks using long bespoke floating strands of individually addressable LEDs, creating multiple interventions flowing throughout the Japanese Garden.

Light Lines – Pixel batons create a dynamic light tunnel guiding attendees through a colorful winding path.

Several popular favorites from last year will also be back, including bluebonnets, Fire Garden, and the Winter Cathedral.

“This year, we increased the number of bluebonnets and find ourselves wondering if the number of marriage proposals will exceed the 48 made last year under the Winter Cathedral,” Newman said.

REVAMPED PRICING

Also new for 2023 is a revamped pricing structure, including reduced pricing for off-peak dates and the option to purchase $50 “anytime access” tickets, which include flexible admission dates and arrival times, parking, and a dedicated check-in line. Tickets for Lightscape can be purchased online at the following price levels:

Off-peak pricing: Adult – $23/$15 for Fort Worth Botanical Garden members, child – $15/$11 for FWBG members.

Off-peak pricing dates: Nov. 26, Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7, and Dec. 13-14. Nov. 30 is TCU Night, Dec. 7 is GM Financial Night.

Regular pricing: Adult – $28/$20 for FWBG members, child – $18/$14 for FWBG members.

Regular pricing dates: Nov. 17-19, Nov. 22, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, and Dec. 18-20.

Peak pricing: Adult – $30/$22 for FWBG members, child – $20/$16 for FWBG members.

Peak pricing dates: Nov. 24-25, Dec. 15-17, Dec. 21-24, and Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

There are no shows on the following dates: Nov. 20-21, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving), Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11-12, and Dec. 25 (Christmas). Early closure on Dec. 24 and 31.

“We listened to the community,” Newman said of the new pricing. “It is our sincere desire to offer options for every price point.”

More than 90,000 visitors attended the event last year and up to 150,000 are expected this year.

“We saw a need and an opportunity in the market for a world-class, outdoor holiday experience that could be enjoyed by everyone,” Newman said. “Two years ago, we assessed light show vendors and were really impressed with the team from Sony Music, which had proven the business model in the United States and abroad. Also, many Fort Worth community stakeholders have been calling for a family friendly holiday light show to be held in a great setting like the locally beloved, 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden.”

TIPS IF YOU’RE GOING

The average time to tour Lightscape is an hour and a half, although there is no time limit.

Guests should plan to arrive at least 20 minutes prior to their entry time slot, allowing time to park, ride the shuttle (for those parking off-site), and check-in.

Early entry cannot be accommodated. Late entry is not guaranteed and will be granted at the discretion of the box office.

Guests should dress appropriately for an outdoor walking experience.

Food and drink will be available for purchase at the event. Outside food and beverages are not allowed in the Garden.

The event is rain or shine. If the weather presents a hazard and a risk to safety, the Garden’s decision to cancel the event will be made at 2 p.m. on the day of the event. If Lightscape is canceled, ticketholders will be notified by text message of any cancellation and the re-booking process.

On-site parking must be purchased in-advance (cost is $20/vehicle). Off-site parking is also available in the yellow lots at Dickies Arena, and a free shuttle transports guests to the FWBG (cost is $15/vehicle).

More information about on-site and off-site parking passes is available online. Also online: Answers to frequently asked questions.

Lightscape is produced by the Fort Worth Botanic Garden in association with Sony Music, and creatively produced by Culture Creative. The presenting sponsor is Fort Worth-based Higginbotham, one of the nation’s largest independent insurance, financial, and HR services firms.

“The opportunity for Higginbotham to serve as presenting sponsor of Lightscape is one that fits squarely with our culture of generosity,” said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid. “At Higginbotham, we prioritize investing and supporting the city of Fort Worth, and backing local events and nonprofits plays a crucial role in this mission.”