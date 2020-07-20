RIDE TV launches Fort Worth Week television marathon July 25-31

Fort Worth-based RIDE TV will debut a weeklong marathon to celebrate Fort Worth’s legendary Western heritage and modern entertainment and culture beginning July 25. That’s the National Day of the American Cowboy, the organization said in a news release.



RIDE TV will feature seven nights of rodeos and lifestyle programs shot locally as a way to help promote the city during the pandemic.

Programming will include a new documentary on the Fort Worth Stockyards, the best of past Stockyards rodeos, select Fort Worth episodes of the travel series It’s My Backyard, bull riding, cutting horse competitions, mustang makeovers, and stories about Fort Worth artists, merchants, and local citizens who are making a difference.



Fort Worth Week, sponsored by DISH, will include a volunteer project that started small but has grown into an essential safety net during the pandemic.

he project, Feed the Fort, is being driven by United Way and the Fort Worth restaurant, Z’s Café. Feed the Fort has continued to feed thousands of Fort Worth area families every day throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and Fort Worth Week will help raise awareness for this important effort.



“We are thrilled that RIDE TV has created Fort Worth Week to spread the word across America about our great city, and to help our local businesses and charities succeed during these challenging times,” said Mayor Betsy Price.



“Being born and raised in Fort Worth, I’m excited to help more Americans learn about my hometown,” said RIDE TV President Craig Morris. “Fort Worth is home to amazing rodeos, entertainment, culture and wonderful people, and it’s important that we’re launching Fort Worth Week on July 25, the National Day of the American Cowboy, because the cowboy values of honesty, hard work, courage and treating people fairly are the same values that make Fort Worth so special.”

In conjunction with Fort Worth Week, RIDE TV recently launched a new cause-oriented webpage, RIDE TV Together (www.RIDETVTogether.com) that is dedicated to the Fort Worth Western community.

RIDE TV Together was created in April 2020 to address the impact that COVID-19 was having on the equestrian industry. RIDE TV teamed up with PBR and the Western Sports Foundation for the “Protect the Ride” campaign, which helps raise money for western riders who weren’t able to compete due to live sporting events being cancelled across the U.S.

As RIDE TV met with more organizations across equine sports, the need for support was evident. The webpage grew to promoting various events as they were reopening, and specifically support local causes near RIDE TV headquarters in Fort Worth, the company said.

“The more we talked to people – from radio stations, to event venues, to local businesses – the message was clear: Everyone was scared and a little uncertain about the future, but very determined to focus on community aid, and make it through this crisis together,” said RIDE TV Government Relations Executive Serene Fletcher.



RIDE TV has now teamed with Billy Bob’s Texas, The Ranch Radio, Hank FM, Texas Motor Speedway, Visit Fort Worth, American Hat Company, Fort Worth Business Press, Will Rogers Memorial Complex and Western Sports Foundation to “give a little love back” to Fort Worth through the Fort Worth Week television marathon.

To learn more about the entire network and Fort Worth Week schedule: www.RIDETV.com



RIDE TV will also feature exclusive content from our Fort Worth Week partners for free on RIDE TV GO, available at www.RIDETVGO.com

RIDE TV is 24-hour, high-definition television network and can be seen on Dish Network channel 248, on Comcast/Xfinity X1, AT&T Uverse, and on other distributors across the United States and Canada.

For a current list of RIDE TV distributors, visit www.RIDETV.com/Watch

– FWBP Staff