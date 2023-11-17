The rivalry: As season dwindles, TCU needs to beat Baylor

TCU versus Baylor will become the most-played college football rivalry in Texas with the 119th meeting Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU has won three in a row in the series that dates back to 1899 and this week student body leaders from both schools gave the rivalry an official name: The Bluebonnet Battle.

Here’s the battle at a glance:

THE GAME

Baylor (3-7, 2-5 Big 12) at TCU (4-6, 2-5), 2:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: (Big 12/ESPN+)

Line: TCU by 12 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: TCU leads 58-53-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE:

As the disappointing 2023 season winds down, TCU needs to beat the Bears and then No. 14 Oklahoma in next week’s finale to be bowl eligible after being the national runner-up in Coach Sonny Dykes’ debut season a year ago. The 4-6 Horned Frogs have suffered four one-score losses, including a 29-26 near-miss to Texas last week. At 3-7, Baylor is already guaranteed a losing season and there are questions about fourth-year coach Dave Aranda’s future.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU running back Emani Bailey against the Baylor defense, which has allowed 186.9 rushing yards per game and 21 touchdowns. Bailey has 1,006 yards rushing to rank fifth in the Big 12. He has run for five scores.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: CB Caden Jenkins has three interceptions, matching him for the most in the NCAA by a freshman.

TCU: WR Savion Williams is coming off a career-best 11 catches for 164 yards against Texas, including a season-long 42-yard gain.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU has won three in a row and seven of eight in the series. Last season in Waco, the Horned Frogs scored nine points in the final 2:07 and won on Griffin Kell’s 40-yard field goal on the game’s chaotic final play to stay undefeated. … Student body leaders from both schools this week revealed they had named the game the Bluebonnet Battle and unveiled the new trophy. TCU-Baylor will be one of only four protected Big 12 games that will keep being played annually with the league’s expansion to 16 teams. … Texas and Texas A&M have played 118 times, but haven’t played since 2011 before the Aggies moved to the SEC, where the Longhorns will join them next year. … Baylor is coming off a 59-25 loss at Kansas State, which earlier this season beat TCU 41-3.