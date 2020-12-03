40.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Entertainment Roddy Ricch has Apple Music’s top album, song of 2020
Entertainment

Roddy Ricch has Apple Music’s top album, song of 2020

By By MESFIN FEKADU

Other News

Entertainment

Apple Music launching shows with Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood

AP News -
By The Associated Press undefined NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is launching several new radio shows hosted by A-list musical acts, including Snoop Dogg,...
Read more
By MESFIN FEKADU

NEW YORK (AP) — Roddy Ricch is the king of Apple Music: The rapper has the music platform’s most-streamed song and album of the year.

Apple announced Thursday that Ricch achieved the feat with his hit “The Box” and his debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.”

Rappers dominated the Top 5 most-streamed albums on Apple Music, with Lil Baby’s “My Turn,” Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake — LUV vs. The World 2” claiming spots two through four. R&B star Summer Walker’s “Over It” came in fifth.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” was the second most-streamed song of the year, followed by Australian singer Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” DaBaby and Ricch’s “Rockstar” and “Life Is Good” by Future and Drake.

“Dance Monkey,” originally released in 2019 but reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year, was the most Shazamed song of the year (Apple acquired Shazam in 2018). SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix),” the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” and Regard’s “Ride It” round out the Top 5.

Ranked by time spent viewing lyrics in Apple Music, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy hit “WAP” tops the list of most-read lyrics of 2020. Other songs in the Top 5 include “Dance Monkey,” YOASOBI’s “Yoru ni Kakeru,” Ricch’s “The Box” and Official HIGE DANdism “Pretender.”

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleFort Worth announces plans to purchase Pier 1 Building for City Hall
Next articleRobert Francis: Picturing City Hall

Latest News

Entertainment

The Sundance Film Festival goes largely virtual for 2021

By LINDSEY BAHR -
Leave the snow boots, parkas and glove warmers in the closet, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is coming down from the mountain and straight...
Read more
Entertainment

Who did it? TV viewers intrigued by HBO’s ‘The Undoing’

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — The dramatic conclusion to “The Undoing,” HBO’s whodunit starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, proved how it’s still possible to...
Read more
Education

NFR to feature 14 competitors with Tarleton connections

FWBP Staff -
The 2020 edition of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association National Finals Rodeo has a distinct Tarleton State University flair, the university said in a...
Read more
Entertainment

Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 not a shocker: pandemic

AP News -
By LEANNE ITALIE Associated PressNEW YORK (AP) — If you were to choose a word that rose above most in 2020, which word would...
Read more
Entertainment

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 6-12

By The Associated Press -
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 6-12: Dec. 6: Actor Patrick Bauchau (“The Pretender,” “Carnivale”) is 82. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 79. Actor...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101