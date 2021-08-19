Friday, August 20, 2021
80.5 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeEntertainment & Sports

Rolling Stones honor album ‘Tattoo You’ with 9 new tunes

AP News
🕐 2 min read
The Rolling Stones during the Tattoo You era. Photo courtesy Universal Music Enterprises Credit: Helmut Newton

By MARK KENNEDY, AP News.

Tattoo You vinyl release Courtesy Universal Music Enterprises

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album “Tattoo You” with a remastered collection that includes nine previously unreleased tracks.

The newly-remastered 11-track album is out on Oct. 22, including songs “Hang Fire,” “Waiting on a Friend” and the opening track, “Start Me Up.” The deluxe formats will also include the albums “Lost & Found: Rarities” and the 26-track “Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982.”

The “Lost & Found: Rarities” album includes the original “Living in the Heart of Love,” a version of Jimmy Reed’s “Shame, Shame, Shame,” a cover of Dobie Gray’s soulful “Drift Away” and a reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up.”

Living In The Heart Of Love,” is available now on all digital services, and Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition) is available to pre-order in multiple formats.

The release comes as the rockers prepare 13 new dates on their “No Filter” tour in the United States. The new itinerary starts Sept. 26 in St. Louis and extends into November. The veteran rockers play Dallas on Nov. 2. 

Released on Aug. 24, 1981, “Tattoo You” was a collage of songs from the band’s sessions stretching back several years.

The Rolling Stones received their first Grammy nomination for album of the year for “Some Girls” in 1978. The band’s albums also include “Beggars Banquet” in 1968, “Let It Bleed” in 1969, “Sticky Fingers” in 1971 and “Exile on Main St.” in 1972. Their singles “Honky Tonk Women” and ”(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Previous articleUS jobless claims hit a pandemic low as hiring strengthens
Next articleLewis installed as president of Rotary Club of Fort Worth
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.