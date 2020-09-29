Shut up and listen with Stage West’s Porch Talk

Tune in to Stage West’s new podcast Porch Talk, a journey and opportunity to learn from the voices that make up the local theatre community. Porch Talk is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes air twice a month on Tuesdays.



Porch Talk is hosted by Stage West’s Company Manager and resident Stage Manager Tiffany Cromwell.

Through funny and passionate discussions with diverse artists, she’s on a quest to learn how they navigate the world and come out on top. Each episode will feature otherly-abled innovators, LGBTQ+ creators, artists of color, and more. The goal of Porch Talk is to strengthen bonds and deepen equality in DFW Theatre, Stage West said in a news release.



The first episode features Jennifer PK, Stage West’s Box Office Manager and local playwright, discussing the importance of checking in on your Black coworkers, code-switching in the office, and the most important job of all, raising two Black sons.

The second episode features Winston Daniels, local artist and Amphibian Stage’s Tad-Poles Instructor, discussing the importance of representation in schools, reaching out to young artists, and producing diverse plays for your school.



The third episode features Chris Ramirez, Dallas Theater Center’s Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company Member, discussing the important roles of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) artists and the impact they are making on future generations.



The podcasts can be found here: https://www.stagewest.org/porch-talk

For information on upcoming events: www.stagewest.org