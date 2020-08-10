Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

94.3 F
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Simon Cowell underwent surgery to repair a broken back, the result of an electric bicycle accident, and was recovering at a hospital, a spokesperson said Sunday.
“Simon has broken his back in a number of places” after falling from the new bike he’d been testing in the courtyard of his Malibu home, the representative said. Family members were present.
The entertainment mogul was “doing fine” and remained under observation after the operation at an unidentified hospital, the spokesperson said.
Cowell’s wife, Lauren, accompanied him to the hospital and has been able to see him briefly. Cowell’s overnight, six-hour surgery Saturday included placement of a metal rod.
The couple’s son and Lauren Cowell’s child by a previous marriage were with Cowell when the accident happened.
Cowell’s injury will force him to miss the beginning of this season’s live shows on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The live shows will begin Tuesday and Wednesday without him, the network said.
He created the talent show and serves as a judge. The show’s other judges are Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, with Terry Crews as host.
Cowell also has been a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

