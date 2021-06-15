Clapton to kick off a national tour at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena

Slowhand is starting his tour in Fort Worth.

Eric Clapton announced June 14 that he will be hosting a series of concert dates across the U.S. in September 2021. Tickets for these shows will go on sale starting Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. The tour will kick off at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena.



Eric Clapton’s band for these shows will include some Texas connections as well. One of the guitarists on the tour is Doyle Bramhall II, son of Doyle Bramhall, a drummer from Texas who wrote or co-wrote several songs for Stevie Ray Vaughan. Another Texan on the bill will be Jimmie Vaughan, whose band will open the show.

Others in the band include: Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals..



The newly announced shows will be Clapton’s only North American dates for 2021 and will precede his European tour, which was recently rescheduled to Spring of 2022 due to ongoing COVID restrictions in Europe.

https://www.whereseric.com/

ERIC CLAPTON 2021 CONCERT DATES:

September 13: Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

September 15: Austin, TX / Frank Erwin Center

September 17: Houston, TX / Toyota Center

September 18: New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center

September 21: Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

September 23: Atlanta, GA / Infinite Energy Center

September 25: Tampa, FL / Amalie Arena

September 26: Hollywood, FL / Seminole Hard Rock