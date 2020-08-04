91.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Entertainment

‘Sobering’ report shows hardening attitudes against media

By AP News

President Donald Trump points to CNN's Jim Acosta during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Other News

News

Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 jobless benefit

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and its GOP allies appear...
Read more
News

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74

AP News -
By LISA J. ADAMS WAGNER Associated Press ATLANTA (AP) — Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO...
Read more
Energy

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

AP News -
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated PressODESSA, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump's visit to a U.S. fracking hub on the...
Read more
Government

As crime surges on his watch, Trump warns of Biden’s America

AP News -
By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press President Donald Trump is painting a dystopian portrait of what Joe Biden's America might...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The distrust many Americans feel toward the news media, caught up like much of the nation’s problems in the partisan divide, only seems to be getting worse.

That was the conclusion of a “sobering” study of attitudes toward the press conducted by Knight Foundation and Gallup and released Tuesday.

Nearly half of all Americans describe the news media as “very biased,” the survey found.

“That’s a bad thing for democracy,” said John Sands, director of learning and impact at the Knight Foundation. “Our concern is that when half of Americans have some sort of doubt about the veracity of the news they consume, it’s going to be impossible for our democracy to function.”

The study was conducted before the coronavirus lockdown and nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

Eight percent of respondents — the preponderance of them politically conservative — think that news media that they distrust are trying to ruin the country.

The study found that 71% of Republicans have a “very” or “somewhat” unfavorable opinion of the news media, while 22% of Democrats feel the same way. Switch it around, and 54% of Democrats have a very favorable view of the media, and only 13% of Republicans feel the same way.

That divide has been documented before but only seems to be deepening, particularly among conservatives, Sands said.

“We’re starting to see more retrenchment among those who have already expressed deep concerns,” he said. “Moving the dial on these attitudes becomes more and more difficult for media organizations.”

The study doesn’t attempt to assign blame for these attitudes. President Donald Trump has constantly labeled journalism he doesn’t like “fake news.” Cable news networks Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN feature evening opinion shows that are an increasingly popular pasttime for viewers.

Who is to blame for the nation’s political divide? Well, 48% of those questioned says the media bears a great deal of the responsibility.

The study found 73% of Americans feel that too much bias in news reports is a major problem, up from 65% two years ago.

Those surveyed also didn’t believe much in honest mistakes. When there were inaccuracies in articles, 54% of Americans said they believed reporters misrepresented facts, while 28% said reporters were making things up in their entirety.

The picture isn’t much prettier when you take a step back. Knight and Gallup said 41% of Americans have a great deal of confidence in the ability of the media to report the news fairly, down from 55% in a similar survey in 1999.

Eight in 10 Americans are calling for more diversity in news. Democrats and Black people are more likely to be referring to racial and ethnic diversity; while Republicans and white people prioritize diversity in political views.

In a clear message to Facebook and Twitter, nearly three-quarters of those surveyed said social media companies have to work harder to remove hateful language and inaccuracies from their platforms.

Knight and Gallup conducted a random sample of 20,046 American adults between Nov. 8, 2019 and Feb. 16, 2020, and claimed a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

Previous articleJLL arranges equity, construction financing for South Fort Worth Logistics Center
Next articleUS nears 5 million virus cases as ‘too many’ Americans ignore the risks
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

FWBP Staff -
Deadline extended for SOUNDS OF RESILIENCE grants Fine Line Group, the family office of Sasha and Edward P. Bass,...
Read more
Culture

Whataburger at 70!

FWBP Staff -
Seventy years. That’s how long Whataburger has been serving their signature burgers. August 8, 1950 was the day when founder, Harmon...
Read more
Culture

Lena Pope urges support of Tarrant County restaurants during DFW Restaurant Week

FWBP Staff -
Lena Pope, the Tarrant County beneficiary of DFW Restaurant Week for the past 22 years, is urging local...
Read more
Entertainment

No masks, no distance: Pandemic wedding horrors for vendors

AP News -
By LEANNE ITALIE Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Wedding planners, photographers and other bridal vendors who make the...
Read more
Entertainment

Major public artwork to be dedicated

FWBP Staff -
Vase With Nine Flowers, a sculpture in bronze and stainless steel by the renowned artist James Surls, was...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX