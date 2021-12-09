Split Rock Jumping Tour event set for Will Rogers

Olympic veterans and world-class show jumping riders and horses from nine countries will be at the Will Rogers Coliseum Dec. 14-19 for the first-ever Fort Worth International CSI4*-W, culminating event of the 2021 Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT).

The week will be highlighted by the $215,000 Longines FEI (Fédération Equestre Internationale) Jumping World Cup Fort Worth CSI4-W, presented by Lugano Diamonds, on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. CST. The feature event is part of a world-wide series of carefully-selected destinations that includes Fort Worth for the first time.

A top international field representing the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Israel, and Switzerland will compete for the chance to qualify for the 2022 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final in Leipzig, Germany next April. Forty-three horses are entered in the FEI Division with an eye on the Jumping World Cup.

Among those entered are Olympic veterans Margie Engle (USA), Tiffany Foster (CAN), Beat Mandli (SUI), and Alberto Michan (ISR) as well as the current leader of the North American League, Conor Swail (IRL). Swail will be looking to add to his previous Longines FEI Jumping World Cup wins earlier this fall in Vancouver and Sacramento. Foster sits just one point behind after her victory at the Washington International Horse Show.

Locals will also have hometown favorites to cheer on as Christian Heineking (GER) and Erin Davis-Heineking (USA) of October Hill Farm in the Fort Worth suburb of Hudson Oaks will compete throughout the week. Christian, who competed in the 2017 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final, is no stranger to the SRJT winner’s circle as he holds a Grand Prix title from the 2020 Columbus International II CSI2.

“We are excited to bring world-class show jumping to Fort Worth for the first time,” said SRJT Founder and President Derek Braun. “The Will Rogers Equestrian facility is outstanding and addresses all the needs of a world-class show jumping event, and will provide an exceptional experience for spectators and competitors alike. We’re looking forward to our debut show in this great city!”

Tickets range from $15 to $30, depending on show and tier level, and are available for the whole week or for individual days at splitrockjumpingtour.com/tickets.