Stage West: Outdoor live performance for holiday theatre

Stage West is pleased to present Moonrise Initiative’s charming, holiday-themed, and socially-distanced production of The Naughty List, from November 27 through December 22.

It’s shortly before Christmas many years ago, and the annual Nice list is being prepared by a young, jolly Kris Kringle, while the Naughty list is assembled by his odd, shy little counterpart – Krampus.

As they celebrate the arrival of the holiday season, a certain name mysteriously appears on a certain list which puts all of Christmas at stake.

Joined by their friends, a snappy Ginger, a saintly Lucy, and a frosty Jack, the gang must discover how to save the holidays before it’s too late. This family-friendly event is sure to lift your spirits!

Canali Miller

The Naughty List is presented as an outdoor experience, on the lawn of the beautiful and expansive Texas Wesleyan University Mall (1201 Wesleyan St. in Fort Worth). It’s the perfect date-night, family outing, or holiday gift to yourself.

The seating area will have marked and spaced seating sections which will each accommodate up to six people. Patrons may choose to bring blankets or lawn chairs, with chair seating behind the blanket seating area (similarly to Concerts in the Garden or Shakespeare in the Park). The Lobby Café staff will be selling limited refreshments, including hot chocolate and freshly-baked cookies.

Our ushers, staff and performers will be wearing masks and obeying social distancing guidelines to ensure safety during the performance.

Audience members are likewise required to be masked, unless they are partaking of concessions.

Rai Barnard

Moonrise Initiative is a new endeavor which aims to provide innovative ensemble-based movement performance that seeks to offer solace, wonder, and escape.

Their intent is to 1) advocate for bravery and inquiry by creating art that is relevant and celebrates the diversity that makes our world dimensional and whole, 2) galvanize artists and audiences by fostering an imaginative and accessible exchange of ideas that illuminate our shared humanity, and 3) pursue the craft of storytelling with integrity and curiosity by prioritizing safety, nurturing exploration, and encouraging quality and excellence.

The Naughty List is co-conceived by Garret Storms and Danielle Georgiou, produced by Moonrise Initiative, directed by Garret Storms, and choreographed by Danielle Georgiou.

The cast features Amber Marie Flores (last seen at Stage West in First Date) as Ginger, along with Rai Barnard as Jack, Lauren Kravitz as Lucy, Canali Miller as Nick, and Braden Raqueño as Cole.

Set design is by Karlee Perego, costume design by Evan Michael Woods, sound design by David Lanza, and lighting design by Bryan Stevenson.

The Naughty List will run evenings at 7:00; the show will run a little under an hour. Dates will be Fri Nov 27-Sun Nov 29, Fri Dec 4 and Sat Dec 5, Thurs Dec 11-Sun Dec 13, and Thurs Dec 17-Tues Dec 22.

Admission is $20 for Adults (over 12) and $10 for those 12 and under. Half-price tickets are available through the box office for first responders. Fee-free exchanges are available for those who experience any illness.

https://stagewest.org/

* * * * *

Fact Sheet

Event: THE NAUGHTY LIST

by Garret Storms and Danielle Georgiou

produced by Moonrise Initiative

Presenter: Stage West

Metro (817) 784-9378 (STG-WEST)

Location: Texas Wesleyan University Main Mall; the school address is 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth 76105

Details: 1. Limited refreshments will be available.

2. Our ushers, staff and performers will be wearing masks and obeying social distancing guidelines to ensure safety during the performance. Audience members are likewise required to be masked, unless they are partaking of concessions.

Regular Run: Nov 27 through Dec 22, 2020

All evenings at 7:00pm

Ticket Prices: $20 Adults (over 12)

$10 Youth (12 or under)

First responders’ tickets are half off through the Box Office.