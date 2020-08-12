103 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Entertainment Stage West to present Everything Will Be Fine – in a...
Entertainment

Stage West to present Everything Will Be Fine – in a parking lot

By FWBP Staff
Kelsey Milbourn and Mitchell Stephens in Everything Will Be Fine. CREDIT: Zoe Kerr

Other News

Sports

Mel Stute, trainer of 1986 Preakness winner, dies at 93

AP News -
By BETH HARRIS AP Racing WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — Mel Stute, who trained Snow Chief to victory in the 1986 Preakness and...
Read more
Culture

Mineral Wells course aims to be worth the drive

FWBP Staff -
Holiday Hills Golf Course 4801 U.S. 180 Mineral Wells 76067 (directly across from...
Read more
Commerical

Real Deals: Bowery at Southside sold

FWBP Staff -
SALES Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), has sold The Bowery at Southside,...
Read more
Government

32 funders and United Ways partner for second phase of COVID-19 relief

FWBP Staff -
In continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 32 North Texas foundations and United Ways have come together for...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Stage West is pleased to announce that it will be presenting Prism Movement Theater’s moving, unique, and socially-distanced dance/theater production of Everything Will Be Fine from Sept. 3-27.
Everything Will Be Fine, which had a highly successful, sold-out run in Dallas in July, is about a woman learning how to deal with a new world and her well-meaning (if slightly clueless) friends after experiencing an unthinkable loss.


The piece, which is told entirely with music and dance, moves the young woman and her friends through the stage area, lit partly by flashing car lights, in this taut 45-minute experience, Stage West said in a news release.
As she learns to bring joy out of a tragic situation, we learn that to accept our loss and embrace our present circumstances, we’ll have to take it one dance at a time. Stage West audiences should find it both moving and uplifting, an unforgettable evening of theatre.
This remarkable 45-minute piece is presented as a drive in theater experience.


The venue will be a parking lot at Texas Wesleyan University – details on the lot will be given to patrons at a later time – and the audience will be limited to 20 cars.
Stage West said ushers, staff and performers will be wearing masks and obeying social distancing guidelines to ensure safety during the performance.
After entering the parking lot, patrons will be led to their assigned parking spots, all spaced away from each other to encourage social distancing. Once parked, they remain in their car as they tune in to a specific radio station for announcements and music. Once the show is finished ushers will be available to help guide guests out of the parking lot safely.


Everything Will Be Fine was written by Zoe Kerr, produced and co-directed by Prism’s Jeff Colangelo, and choreographed and co-directed by Kwame Lilly.
The cast stars Kelsey Milbourn, acclaimed in the title role in Stage West’s Ada and the Engine last February, along with Mitchell Stephens (seen at Stage West in Beyond Therapy and Bedroom Farce), Ania Lyons, Lauren Floyd, Rai Barnard, and Thorn Hughes.
Prism Movement Theater was founded by Jeff Colangelo and Katy Tye after meeting and collaborating at Southern Methodist University. Jeff, a fight choreographer, and Katy, an acrobat and dancer found that their particular movement aesthetics could be combined to create entire narratives without using any words.


Everything Will Be Fine will run Thursday through Sunday nights at 8:15 p.m. (the lot will be open by 7:30 p.m.) Sept. 3-27.
Admission is $40 per car.
There will be no restrooms available at the venue.
More information or to purchase tickets (select Next Up at the bottom of the opening page):
https://stagewest.org

Stage West Theatre | Fort Worth, TexasStage West is your local, professional, live theatre production company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Experience a range of performances from contemporary plays to classics as you enjoy pre-show dining and drinks from our Lobby Café. Buy a ticket, take an education class, audition or donate.stagewest.org

– FWBP Staff

Previous articleTarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Wednesday
Next articleTCU announces revised 2020 football schedule
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart to join Country Hall of Fame

AP News -
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean...
Read more
Entertainment

Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

AP News -
By The Associated Press Sumner Redstone, who joined his family's drive-in movie chain in the 1950s and used it...
Read more
Entertainment

Trini Lopez, 1960s-era singer mentored by Sinatra, dies

AP News -
By RUSSELL CONTRERAS and HILLEL ITALIE Associated PressRIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Trini Lopez, a singer and guitarist...
Read more
Entertainment

Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case

AP News -
ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie asked Monday that the private judge overseeing her...
Read more
Entertainment

Sharon Stone writes memoir that doesn’t ‘pull any punches’

AP News -
By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Stone has taken on a new, real-life role...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101