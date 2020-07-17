State Fair of Texas announces revised 2020 youth livestock market show schedule

Although the 2020 State Fair of Texas is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair is committed to offering youth livestock participation opportunities in a safe environment for exhibitors and staff to carry-on the nonprofit mission of promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement, the fair said in a news release.

The revised 2020 livestock market show schedule will be spread out over 10 days, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2 in Fair Park, concluding with the annual Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction on Friday, Oct. 2.



The news release said that shows and contests may be adjusted for the revised 2020 schedule if any health orders are initiated by local, state, or federal agencies, or if health and safety concerns exist. Updates are at: www.BigTex.com/COVID

The 2020 revised youth livestock market show categories are: market steers, market barrows, market lambs, market goats and market broilers.

Details are available at: www.BigTex.com/Livestock

The fair said the revised 2020 livestock show schedule features events that it has the capability to execute safely, while still maintaining the traditional level of quality of a State Fair of Texas livestock show.

Exhibitor’s health and safety are the No. 1 priority, and the fair will implement all preventive measures recommended by the CDC and other relevant health agencies for these events, the organization said.



The shows and contests will be livestreamed on www.BigTex.com/Livestock

In 2019, the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction raised a record $1.3 million in scholarships and prizes on auction day alone and the grand champion market steer sold for a record $155,000. In addition to other contest and auction-related awards, all participants are eligible for a $6,000 Youth Livestock Scholarship to put towards their college education, the news release said.



The 2021 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to run Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 17 in Fair Park.

– FWBP Staff