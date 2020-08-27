State Fair of Texas announces special 2020 Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru Event

In what is hoped to be a once in a 134 year event, the State Fair of Texas is offering Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru – a special event for 2020 in lieu of the annual 24-day exhibition.

“Fair fanatics – you asked, we listened, and we cannot wait to deliver you a safe, one-of-a-kind, State Fair Drive-Thru experience,” the fair said in the news release.

Texas’s favorite cowboy will return to his rightful home in Big Tex Circle in just a few short weeks. As an icon of the Lone Star State and a true Texan, Big Tex will do his part as a good neighbor to keep the community safe by adding the latest and greatest accessory to his get-up for 2020 – a Big Tex-sized face mask.

In a year of many firsts, this historic event will offer Fair lovers the opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime photo and experience, the news release said.

“Now this isn’t our first rodeo,, Well, actually, it sort of is. However, we think fairgoers will love what we have in store for them during the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru – from the sweet smell of fried food to sightings of different Fair icons and even a little Midway fun, this event will celebrate all things Texan. It will give the community an opportunity for their annual photo with Big Tex and a taste of the Fair, all while supporting the State Fair of Texas’s nonprofit mission of promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement,” the news release said.

To provide guests with the best experience possible, while keeping health and safety top of mind, only a limited number of tickets will be sold for this historic event.

A special Big Tex photo-only Drive-Thru experience will open on Sept. 19 and 20. The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru will operate Fridays through Sundays during the originally anticipated dates of this year’s State Fair of Texas, as well as Monday, Oct. 12: Sept. 25-27, Oct. 2-4, 9-12, and 15-18.

Due to the historic AT&T Red River Showdown between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl Stadium, the Drive-Thru event will not occur on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Tickets are limited and will be presold in three entry windows – entry between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., entry between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and entry between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

The fair said it anticipates the Drive-Thru to take no longer than 1 and a half hours once you enter the gate.

Tickets for the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru go on sale starting Sept. 2, 2020 at 10 a.m.:

https://bigtex.com

Sign up to be a Big Tex Insider to get first access to tickets:

https://bigtex.com/insider

After selecting a specific date and time, each customer will be able to choose one of two different packages, in addition to special add-on items:

Big Tex Photo Package – $25. Only available Sept. 19 and 20.

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight people

One downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Fair Food & Photo Package A – $65

(Feeds 1-2 people)

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

One downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Two Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Two Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

One order of Jack’s French Fries

One order of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos®

One bag of State Fair Cotton Candy

One bag of Pioneer Kettle Corn

One Midway Prize

Fair Food & Photo Package B – $99

(Feeds 3-4 people)

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

One downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Four Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Four Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

Two orders of Jack’s French Fries

Two orders of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos®

Two bags of State Fair Cotton Candy

Two bags of Pioneer Kettle Corn

Two Midway Prizes

Additional Add-on Items

Two Sweet Connie’s Corn on the Cob, $10

Two Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™, $15

Two Smokey John’s Sausage on a Stick, $12

Two Smokey John’s Turkey Legs, $24

The fair said its No. 1 priority is the health and safety of everyone involved. With that in mind, it will be implementing the following health and safety protocols, in addition to others recommended by the local, state, and federal government and other relevant health agencies:

All guests must remain in their vehicles, with the exception of using the restroom and/or having their photo taken at Big Tex Circle.

Social distancing of six feet or more between parties when outside of their vehicle.

Guests directly interfacing with staff and/or vendors, while in their vehicles, are required to wear a protective face mask to protect both parties.

All queueing at Big Tex Circle will be a minimum of six feet between parties and mandatory protective face mask while outside vehicles will be required while waiting for photos. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the queue line.

All team members are required to wear protective face masks to safely cover their mouth and nose at all times.

All team members are subject to temperature checks upon arriving at work.

All team members are required to wash hands prior to starting work and frequently during shifts and between tasks.

All team members handling food are required to wear gloves and change them frequently during shifts and between tasks.

For a full list of health and safety protocols for this event:

www.BigTex.com/DriveThru

Proceeds from this event will support State Fair of Texas operations, allowing the fair to bring back favorite traditions for 2021 and fulfill its nonprofit mission. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the North Texas Food Bank to help feed our community in need.

– FWBP Staff