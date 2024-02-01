PRORODEO finals, Junior Steer Show, country concerts highlight final days of Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The countdown to closing night has begun at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo with no slowdown in the action heading into Saturday’s finale. Among the attractions: Pam Tillis in concert tonight (Feb. 1) at Will Rogers Auditorium; and the High School Scholarship Rodeo at Will Rogers Coliseum on Saturday (Feb. 3).

Here’s a list of don’t-miss events and activities courtesy of FWSSR:

JUNIOR BARROW SHOW – Today

The stock show’s Grand Champion Jr. Barrow will be named this afternoon. More than 692 FFA and 4-H youth have arrived to compete to qualify for the Jr. Sale of Champions on Saturday.

JUNIOR STEER SHOW – Today and Friday

The Junior Steer Show is scheduled for today and tomorrow beginning at 8 a.m. in the Will Rogers Coliseum. What’s unofficially referred to as champions drive typically occurs between noon and 3 p.m. on Friday when the Grand Champion Steer is selected from approximately 1,619 entries that arrived from across Texas.

AUDITORIUM ENTERTAINMENT SERIES – Thursday and Saturday

Country music superstars will perform at Will Rogers Auditorium: Pam Tillis with Little Texas at 7:30 p.m. tonight; .Jamey Johnson with Annie Bosko at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Fans who arrive early for the concerts can enjoy all the stock show has to offer, including great food at Reata at the Backstage Club in Will Rogers Coliseum; an array of shopping opportunities and of course livestock and horses on exhibit.

FWSSR PRORODEO TOURNAMENT – Today through Saturday

Semifinalists in each of eight events compete at Dickies Arena tonight (Feb. 1) and Friday and for a spot in the PRORODEO Tournament’s championship finals on Saturday.

LOTS OF HORSING AROUND – Daily

Palomino and Quarter Horses show Friday at John Justin Arena and Saturday at Will Rogers Coliseum.

JUNIOR SALE OF CHAMPIONS – Saturday

Maybe the most asked question – besides “where’s the petting zoo” – is “what did the Grand Champion Steer bring?” Last year, this auction raised more than $7 million for Texas 4-H and FFA youth. This year’s auction beginning at 9 a.m. in the Watt Arena (new location) promises to be just as amazing.

HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP RODEO – Saturday

High school rodeo athletes from the North Texas High School Rodeo Association will rope and ride in the legendary Will Rogers Coliseum beginning at 1 p.m. Contestants will be competing for their share of $26,000 in scholarship funds.

MORE ANIMALS AT THE FOREFRONT – Today through Saturday

Rabbits hop into the spotlight with youth division rabbit shows today, Friday and Saturday.

RODEO SHOPPING AND STOCK SHOW FARE – Daily

More than 300 exhibitors and concessionaires with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can be found at the stock show. Awesome food, too. Texas entrepreneurs offer a variety of goods from smoked meats to condiments to clothing at the Go Texan Market.

BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE AND THE CORKYARD – Thursday through Saturday

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard feature before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket.

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS – Friday, Feb 2

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday. For $5, anyone 55 or older can take in all the sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.

More information on stock show events as well as schedules and tickets can be found on the FWSSR website.