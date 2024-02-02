FWSSR offers free general admission for closing day

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo wraps up another legendary run on Saturday (Feb. 3) and it’s marking the occasion by offering free general admission for the final day.

“The Show is inviting everyone to come out and enjoy the day on us,” said Matt Carter, the Stock Show & Rodeo’s senior executive vice president and general manager. “The Show is very appreciative to everyone in the North Texas area for the support they’ve shown over the past 22 days, and we want to make sure day 23 closes out the Show with a sense of gratitude for their patronage.”

The free general admission does not include parking or the rodeo in Dickies Arena but does include all the activities and exhibits on the stock grounds at Fort Worth’s Will Rogers Memorial Center. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and with its new location in the Watt Arena, FWSSR officials say guests will be able to find plenty of seating to watch the excitement of the always popular Jr. Sale of Champions at 9 a.m.

The 2023 Grand Champion steer sold for more than $400,000.

Palominos and American Quarter Horses will be showing at 9 a.m. in John Justin Arena while rabbits will be on display in the Poultry, Pigeon and Rabbits Building.

At 1 p.m. in the Will Rogers Coliseum, guests can cheer on area high school students competing for $26,000 in scholarships in the North Texas High School Rodeo Association Scholarship Rodeo presented by AgTrust Farm Credit.

The Carnival Midway will be open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. (rides are sold separately and not included with free general admission) and the Mattress Firm Petting Zoo will be open throughout the day. Also open all day will be the FFA Children’s Barnyard and acres of shopping at the trade show, which features a collection of Texas-made products at the Go Texan Market in the Richardson Bass building.

On Saturday night, the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament concludes with the championship finals at Dickies Arena. The competition gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.