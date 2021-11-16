Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Stock Show, Live Nation partner for concert series at Will Rogers Auditorium

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
FWSSR’s Auditorium Concert Series
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is partnering with Live Nation to roll out the Auditorium Concert Series presented by TX Whiskey during the Stock Show’s 23-day extravaganza held at Will Rogers Memorial Center from January 14 through February 5.

The new concert series adds to the most authentic western lifestyle experience anywhere, featuring livestock and horse shows, kid-friendly activities and exhibits, carnival-midway, shopping, great food and, of course, rodeo.

The concert series begins on Wednesday, January 19 when Kansas performs a night of classic rock hits, featuring “Carry On Wayward Sun,” “Dust In the Wind,” and others.

The series continues when the Old 97’s perform a rocking night with special guests Giovannie & The Hired Guns and Joshua Ray Walker on Friday, January 21.

Country music star Clint Black takes center stage on Thursday, January 27.

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy takes the stage on Friday, January 28.

The Music of Queen performed by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra featuring Conductor Brent Havens and Vocalist Brody Dolyniuk on Sunday, January 29. In the decade of super groups — and four decades beyond — Queen reigns supreme. Celebrate the immortal music of Queen as Tony Vincent and a full rock band join your Fort Worth Symphony for an unforgettable evening. The Music of Queen soars with music from the albums Classic Queen, A Night at the Opera, Sheer Heart Attack, Jazz, News of the World, A Kind of Magic, The Works and many more — this concert will rock you!

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for each performance will provide admission to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo grounds (rodeo performances require separate ticket). Go to fwssr.com for information on the Auditorium Concert Series and all things “Stock Show.”

