Stock Show Parade canceled because of winds

Rick Mauch
Everything’s bigger in Texas, even the wind sometimes. And while the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is making a triumphant return after having been canceled because of COVID-19 in 2021, one part of the festivities will have to wait at least one more year.

Due to high winds forecast for this weekend, the FWSSR has canceled the All-Western Parade, which was to be held Saturday morning in downtown Fort Worth.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for portions of North Central Texas, including Tarrant County, from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. Sustained northwest winds of 25-35 mph are forecast, with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and possible higher near downtown buildings.

“We can’t control the weather, but we can control the safety of our participants, patrons and guests. This includes people lined up and watching,” FWSSR Communications Manager Matt Brockman said. “The prudent decision was to cancel the parade for the safety of everybody.”

Guests who have purchased reserved seating for the parade will receive email instructions from Ticketmaster regarding refunds.

“The safety of our guests is always top of mind for us, and we never make these decisions lightly,” Stock Show President and General Manager Bradford S. Barnes said. “For the sake of everyone – participants, including horses and guests – we firmly believe this is the best decision from a safety standpoint.”

The parade’s cancellation does not, however, impact any of the activities on the Stock Show grounds or the rodeo performances.

“Most of the activities are indoors, so you can still come out and have a great time,” Brockman said. “There are still many things to do, so come see us. We’re so glad to be back.”

Earlier this week, organizers of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, planned for Monday, Jan. 17, decided to cancel that event due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

