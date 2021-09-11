Stock Show Rodeo tickets go on sale Sept. 13

Rodeo tickets to the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13.

Dickies Arena, the nation’s premier venue for rodeo, became the new home to the Stock Show’s rodeo performances in 2020 and fans are excited for its return in 2022. Ticket buyers will be able to select their seats and purchase their tickets online, by phone or in person at the Dickies Arena Box Office.

“We’re excited to make the rodeo ticket buying experience easy and convenient,” said Stock Show President and General Manager, Bradford S. Barnes. “Stock Show rodeo is a Fort Worth tradition and we’re working hard to take the fan experience in Dickies Arena to new heights and make sure it stays a tradition for everyone regardless if they’ve lived here their entire life or just moved to our great city.”

Fans will have a variety of choices for their rodeo experience at the 2022 Stock Show.

Specialty rodeos include the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding and the Texas Champions Challenge. The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament will feature the sport’s most elite professional cowboys and cowgirls battling in eight exciting events for more than $1 million.

The Stock Show said purchasing rodeo tickets is now easier than ever.

The public will be able to purchase online at www.fwssr.com/tickets, by calling 817-877-2420 or visiting the Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery St. in Fort Worth. While the Dickies Arena Box Office will be open on Monday for the launch of Stock Show rodeo ticket sales, its normal schedule is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs Jan. 14 through Feb. 5, 2022.