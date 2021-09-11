Saturday, September 11, 2021
72 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeEntertainment & Sports

Stock Show Rodeo tickets go on sale Sept. 13

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read

The stock show midway is a marvel of lights, games, rides and food – a memory waiting to happen. (Photo by KPW) 

Rodeo tickets to the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13.

Dickies Arena, the nation’s premier venue for rodeo, became the new home to the Stock Show’s rodeo performances in 2020 and fans are excited for its return in 2022. Ticket buyers will be able to select their seats and purchase their tickets online, by phone or in person at the Dickies Arena Box Office.

“We’re excited to make the rodeo ticket buying experience easy and convenient,” said Stock Show President and General Manager, Bradford S. Barnes. “Stock Show rodeo is a Fort Worth tradition and we’re working hard to take the fan experience in Dickies Arena to new heights and make sure it stays a tradition for everyone regardless if they’ve lived here their entire life or just moved to our great city.”

Fans will have a variety of choices for their rodeo experience at the 2022 Stock Show.

Specialty rodeos include the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding and the Texas Champions Challenge. The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament will feature the sport’s most elite professional cowboys and cowgirls battling in eight exciting events for more than $1 million.

The Stock Show said purchasing rodeo tickets is now easier than ever.

The public will be able to purchase online at www.fwssr.com/tickets, by calling 817-877-2420 or visiting the Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery St. in Fort Worth. While the Dickies Arena Box Office will be open on Monday for the launch of Stock Show rodeo ticket sales, its normal schedule is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs Jan. 14 through Feb. 5, 2022.

Previous articleRobert Francis: Finding common ground in memories of 9/11
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate