The legend is back: Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs Jan. 12-Feb. 3

The slogan for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is “This thing is legendary.”

Based on its popularity year after year, it’s easy to see where that thinking comes from. And once again officials with the FWSSR are expecting a large turnout for the festivities which begin Friday Jan. 12 and continue through Feb. 3.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone in North Texas to come be a part of the energy and excitement of the cowboy and cowgirl way of life, a chance to connect with the vibe and feeling that’s woven deep into the fabric of Fort Worth,” said FWSSR communications director Matt Brockman. “In addition to rodeo, whether you’re wanting a ‘date night’ or ‘family day’ the Stock Show is your answer.”

Just as important, Brockman added, for every ticket purchase, for every donation to a scholarship fund, every visit to the FWSSR helps generate support and educational opportunities for the youth of Texas. Since 1985 more than $100 million in contributions, educational grants, scholarships and auction proceeds have benefited Texas 4-H and FFA members.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Last year’s estimated attendance was 1,271,250. Estimated attendance for the rodeo in 2023 was 222,238.

Considering it happens at the first of the year, weather can sometimes be a challenge. For example, the annual parade was canceled in 2022 because of high winds. Of course, the entire FWSSR itself was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

But, barring any unforeseen changes – this is North Texas weather we’re talking about after all – things are looking good for the FWSSR 2024.

“The forecast calls for an extreme possibility of lots of fun and excitement,” Brockman said. “The weather forecast looks good, too, with lots of sunshine and moderate temps.”

- Advertisement -

Something new this year at the FWSSR, the popular Junior Sale of Champions auction for 4-H and FFA youth selling their steers, lambs, barrows and goats is moving to the W.R. Watt Arena.

“This gives everyone more room to enjoy the excitement of the auction. Last year a record $7.5 million was raised for these deserving youth from across Texas,” Brockman said.

Among the favorite attractions:

Rodeo in Dickies Arena should be on everyone’s “must see and do” list, Brockman said. “The energy level raises the roof on the nation’s premier facility where the action and fun are second to none.”

The Corkyard and Bud Light Roadhouse provide great music acts performing before and after the rodeo performances. Ship & Shop and Bubbles & Bites give wine lovers opportunities to wine, dine and shop in the aisles and aisles for rodeo shopping vendors.

Of course, there are animals of all kinds. Cattle, sheep, swine, poultry, goats, horses and rabbits being evaluated by a judge’s careful eye, but also lots of cuddly ones to enjoy in the extremely popular Petting Zoo and Pony Rides presented by Mattress Firm.

A favorite for generations is the Carnival/Midway and, of course, there are lots of great food options whether you gravitate toward corn dogs, funnel cakes or cotton candy at a nearby concession stand or some of Reata’s renowned cuisine at one of their three comfortable restaurants on the stock show grounds at Fort Worth’s Will Rogers Memorial Center.

And there are concerts with a star-studded array of performers on tap for the FWSSR Auditorium Entertainment Series at historic Will Rogers Auditorium, including:

- Advertisement -

Sammy Kershaw, Jan. 12.

Old Crow Medicine Show, Jan. 18.

Trace Adkins, Jan. 19.

Smokey Robinson, Jan. 20.

Odd Eye Circle, Jan. 22.

Tanya Tucker, Jan. 26.

Pam Tillis with Little Texas, Feb. 1.

“We’re very grateful to everyone that attends the Stock Show each year,” Brockman said. “It’s the fans, the families and individuals, with their loyal support that makes the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo the event that connects us all to what makes Fort Worth the most unique and special city in Texas.

“They come each year to enjoy and celebrate our Western way of life. Just like our 2024 theme says; the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is Where the West Is Fun.

For a complete schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit the FWSSR website.