Studio Movie Grill to open at The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch

Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill is officially opening its doors as the anchor for The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth Friday, Aug. 28, just in time for Warner Bros’ release of the new, highly anticipated Christopher Nolan movie Tenet, the company said in a news release.

The grand opening of SMG Chisholm Trail marks the company’s first Fort Worth location and 14th location in Texas and will add an additional 12 screens to its current 353 screens operating in 10 states nationwide.

“With the opening of SMG Chisholm Trail, we are excited to open our doors for the first time in Fort Worth and become the anchor for this exciting new development and serve the surrounding area,” said Studio Movie Grill Founder/CEO Brian Schultz. “We are continually innovating our concept and pride ourselves on offering much more than just the best in movies and full-service in-theater dining; our mission is to open hearts and minds one story at a time and to serve and support our local communities.”

SMG Chisholm Trail is located at 5413 Sierra Springs Lane in Fort Worth at the southeast corner of Chisholm Trail Parkway and McPherson Boulevard in Fort Worth.

“On behalf of the City, I’d like to congratulate Studio Movie Grill on opening its first location in Fort Worth,” said Jungus Jordan, Mayor Pro Tem and Fort Worth City Councilman

Health and safety continue to be a top priority for the exhibitor. All touch points meet or exceed current guidance from the CDC, including stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols. Locations will operate at 50% capacity with social distancing technology built into the ticket reservation systems.

Full details can be found here www.studiomoviegrill.com/story/reopen

A menu is here: https://www.studiomoviegrill.com/menu/chisholm-trail

And ticket information is here: https://www.studiomoviegrill.com/locations/texas/chisholm-trail/2020/8/28