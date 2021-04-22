Symphony Arlington Season finale May 6

Symphony Arlington’s final concert of the season is Thursday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arlington Music Hall featuring guest artist 16-year-old Mexican pianist Daniela Liebman.

Since her debut at age 8 with the Aguascalientes Symphony, Daniela has performed with more than 25 orchestras on four continents, the symphony said.

The repertoire for the evening is Beethoven’s Overture to Prometheus, Schumann’s Piano Concerto, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.

A special guest for the evening will be Consul General Francisco de la Torre from the Mexican Consulate.

Contact Symphony Arlington at (817) 385-0484, gm@symphonyarlington.org, or www.symphonyarlington.org to purchase in-person or live stream tickets.