Symphony Arlington to open season with Ludwig Shindig!

Symphony Arlington has announced a 2020-2021 Season of eight subscription concerts celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig Van Beethoven.

Ticket holders will enjoy five Beethoven symphonies, three Beethoven overtures, and two Beethoven concertos. Works by Mozart and Haydn, whose music influenced Beethoven, will be heard as well. And, masterpieces by Beethoven’s direct musical heirs – Schubert, Mendelsohn, Schumann and Brahms – will round out the repertoire, the symphony said in a news release.

The season’s opening concert is on Oct. 15.

Careful precautions are in place to protect the health of both the audience and Symphony Arlington musicians.

Attendees will be required to wear masks and undergo a temperature check. To permit social distancing, only 250 seats will be sold, which means that Symphony Arlington subscribers will be members of the most exclusive music club in the Metroplex, the symphony said.

Strings, percussion, conductor and staff will also wear masks, while wind and brass players will perform behind transparent partitions.

All Symphony Arlington personnel will have their temperature checked on arrival at the hall.

But, for anyone who does not feel comfortable attending concerts in person, Symphony Arlington is offering an exciting new option: All eight subscription concerts will be live streamed, so the patrons can enjoy them in the comfort and safety of their own home. Each concert will also be available for viewing for a full two weeks after the live performance – all for only $88.00.

Season tickets for both in person attendance and live streaming can be purchased by calling (817) 385-0484 or emailing gm@symphonyarlington.org