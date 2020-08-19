90.7 F
Symphony welcomes two world-renowned artists to 2020-2021 Symphonic Series
Symphony welcomes two world-renowned artists to 2020-2021 Symphonic Series

By FWBP Staff
The symphony at work

FWBP Staff
Due to travel disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) has announced two changes to the artist roster for the fall season.
After 16 years since his last FWSO performance, piano soloist Stewart Goodyear will be joining the FWSO’s first Symphonic program scheduled for Sept. 18-20, and Roderick Cox will have his debut with the FWSO as a guest conductor for the second Symphonic program, Oct. 16-18.


To prepare for the fall season, the FWSO has worked closely with local, state and national government entities to ensure patron, musician and staff safety, the symphony said in a news release.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Goodyear and Mr. Cox to this year’s Symphonic Series,” said Keith Cerny, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. “Both are extremely impressive artists, and we look forward to providing the North Texas community with the opportunity to experience their exceptional talents in person.”
Goodyear is an accomplished young pianist as a concerto soloist, chamber musician, recitalist and composer. He received his training at The Royal Conservatory, Curtis Institute of Music and The Julliard School. He performed with the FWSO in 2004.


Cox is a German-based American conductor who has gained international acclaim for his performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Grand Opera and Philharmonia Orchestra (London). He attended the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University as well as Northwestern University.
“The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to have Mr. Goodyear and Mr. Cox be a part of this historic performance season,” said FWSO Board Chairman Mercedes T. Bass. “These talented artists have shared their gift of music around the world, and we are delighted to welcome them to Forth Worth this fall.”
Goodyear will perform with conductor Patrick Summers, during the Sept. 18-20 program, which will feature works by Rossini, Saint-Saëns and Mendelssohn. Cox will guest conduct four performances that include guest guitar soloist Artyom Dervoed, and will present music by Prokofiev, Rodrigo and Beethoven.
For more information about the FWSO’s upcoming performance season, please visit www.fwsymphony.org
– FWBP Staff

