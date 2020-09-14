79.2 F
Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for 'Folklore' premiere
By AP News

Taylor Swift

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift is coming back to her roots with a performance at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

The nine-time ACM award winner will perform from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, where the awards show will be broadcast Wednesday on CBS.

Swift will perform “betty” from her new album “Folklore,” which has held the top spot on for six weeks on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The song, which is being played on country radio stations, has reached No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Country song chart.

This marks the first time in seven years that the two-time ACM entertainer of the year has performed at this awards show and will be her world premiere performance for any song from her “Folklore” album.

Other performers scheduled for the show include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay.

