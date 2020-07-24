93.9 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 24, 2020
Entertainment

Taylor Swift will release surprise album ‘Folklore’ Friday

By AP News
Taylor Swift istock

Other News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it Friday.


The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore,” her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped “Lover.”
“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise,” she wrote. “Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation.”
Swift says the standard edition will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” Swift wrote.


She also said that the music video for the song “Cardigan” will premiere at midnight Eastern. She says because of the coronavirus pandemic, they took extra safety precautions while filming.
“The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling,” Swift wrote, ending the post with a laughing emoji.

Previous articleDepp’s lawyers play video showing Heard ‘attacked’ sister
Next articleUS new home sales jump 13.8% in June
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Depp’s lawyers play video showing Heard ‘attacked’ sister

AP News -
By PAN PYLAS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard's sister denied Friday that she had lied to a...
Read more
Entertainment

Bob Costas joins CNN to talk on intersection of news and sports

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Time to cut a conversation with Bob Costas short....
Read more
Culture

Grab your salt and limes! It’s National Tequila Day!

FWBP Staff -
Just in time for National Tequila Day, Uncle Julio’s frozen margaritas are now available for to-go curbside pick-up at all DFW-area Uncle...
Read more
Culture

How the images of John Lewis being beaten during ‘Bloody Sunday’ went viral

AP News -
Aniko Bodroghkozy, University of Virginia On March 7, 1965,...
Read more
Culture

Love avocados? Thank the toxodon

AP News -
Jeffrey Miller, Colorado State University Given avocado’s popularity today,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX