TCU-Baylor football rivalry gets a name and a trophy

TCU and Baylor have formalized their century-long football rivalry by officially naming the annual game the Bluebonnet Battle and commissioning a trophy to be claimed by the winner.

The new trophy will be on display at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday (Nov. 18) when the TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears clash for the 119th time and overtake Texas vs Texas A&M as the longest-running college football rivalry in the state of Texas.

The rivalry was formalized through the passage of a resolution by the student government legislatures of both universities and announced Nov. 13 during a news conference featuring both schools’ head coaches, athletic directors and student government leaders.

Joe Winick, TCU’s student body president, said the significance of the rivalry lies within the rich history of the two institutions.

“This is a rivalry established by students, for students, and acts as a proud tradition that will be carried on by future generations of TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears,” he said, noting that establishment of the Bluebonnet Battle coincides with TCU’s 150th anniversary.

“Rivalries are what make college football special, and we are very proud to partner with Baylor on the Bluebonnet Battle,” said TCU Coach Sonny Dykes. “Thank you to the Student Government Associations at both TCU and Baylor for their initiative in coming together to create this trophy. It’s a great testament to how important our annual game is to both universities and especially the student bodies.”

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati praised the student-led effort.

“I very much appreciate TCU Student Body President Joe Winick and Vice President Dominic Mendlik for their leadership in making the Bluebonnet Battle a reality,” Donati said. “We are proud of our association with Baylor as not just members of the Big 12 Conference, but also in sharing a rich football history together. With 118 all-time meetings, we have played Baylor more than any other opponent. It is a great and healthy rivalry as evidenced by being one of just four protected annual games in the new Big 12 scheduling matrix.”

Nick Madincea, Baylor’s student body president, said the official rivalry will be transformative to the student experience at Baylor.

“TCU has been our informal rival for well over 100 years,” he said. “Formalizing our rivalry through these efforts will only add to the game-day experience for members of the Baylor family as well as TCU fans… There will be nothing like this in College Football.”

Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda emphasized the importance of the rivalry to both schools.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our long-standing rivalry with TCU as rivalries bring excitement, history and generations together throughout college football,” Aranda said. “We appreciate the Student Government Associations at both TCU and Baylor for … bringing this rivalry together as the Bluebonnet Battle. We appreciate the conference in keeping this matchup with the new Big 12 schedule, as this annual tradition is incredibly important to both schools, and we are looking forward to celebrating the Bluebonnet Battle for many years to come.”

The rivalry has a storied history, TCU noted in a news release. In October 1899, when both campuses were located in Waco, Baylor and TCU met for the first time as crosstown rivals with the game resulting in a 0-0 tie. In 1910, TCU moved to its current home in Fort Worth and the rivalry continued.

In the years since, the rivalry has produced 36 shutouts and 44 games ending within 7 points. Recently, the game has had national implications: In 2014, a Baylor win eliminated TCU from College Football Playoff contention and in 2022, a last-second field goal secured a TCU win and helped propel the Horned Frogs to their first CFP appearance.

ABOUT THE NAME

The name “Bluebonnet Battle” was selected to pay homage to the State of Texas and the prairies in which both schools reside.

More than the state flower of Texas, the Bluebonnet symbolizes bravery and sacrifice.

Bluebonnets are well known for lining Interstate 35, which connects Fort Worth and Waco.

The Bluebonnet is a common thread in iconography found in Fort Worth, Waco and Texas as a whole.

ABOUT THE TROPHY

The Bluebonnet Battle trophy is a circular battle shield, hand-forged in steel by Baylor alumnus Bryant Stanton of Stanton Studios in Waco. The trophy is two-and-a-half feet wide and rests in a mesquite wooden base, embellished with the lone star of Texas.

The face of the shield features: