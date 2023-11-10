TCU-Texas at a glance: Longhorns eyeing playoffs, Frogs chasing bowl bid

The TCU Horned Frogs will host the Texas Longhorns in a Big 12 Conference matchup Saturday that has implications for both teams’ aspirations. Here’s the contest at a glance.

THE GAME:

No. 7 Texas (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) at TCU (4-5, 2-4)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CST

TV: ABC

Line: Texas by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series: Texas leads 64-28-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE:

Texas is the only Big 12 team still with a realistic hope of making the four-team College Football Playoff, and it is trying to get to its first Big 12 championship game since 2009 before moving to the Southeastern Conference next year. After making the CFP last season and playing in the national championship game, TCU is just trying to become bowl eligible this season. The Horned Frogs have to win two of their remaining three games. They also host Baylor and go to 17th-ranked Oklahoma.

KEY MATCHUP:

TCU running back Emani Bailey against the Texas defense. Bailey, fourth in the Big 12 at just under 101 yards rushing per game, is coming off a season-low 57 yards on 19 carries at Texas Tech. He did run for two TDs, matching his total for the first eight games. The Longhorns are the league’s top rushing defense, allowing only 91 yards per game, and last week held Kansas State to 43 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Texas: Quarterback Quinn Ewers returns after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. The move wasn’t announced until Thursday. Maalik Murphy had started in Ewers’ place and led the Longhorns to a pair of wins but was inconsistent with four turnovers. Ewers has passed for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has five rushing touchdowns.

TCU: Josh Hoover, TCU’s redshirt freshman, has thrown for more than 350 yards in two of his three starts since Chandler Morris suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee. Linebackers Namdi Obiazor and Jamoi Hodge are TCU’s top two tacklers. Obiazor leads the team with 73 tackles and has a sack in each of the last three games. Hodge has 51 tackles and a team-best eight QB hurries.

FACTS & FIGURES:

The Longhorns have dominated this series historically, but TCU has won eight of 11 since joining the Big 12. … Texas has scored 30 points or more points in each of its first nine games for the first time in program history. Oregon and Michigan are the only other teams to score at least 30 in all nine games this season … Texas edge rusher Ethan Burke returned from missing the game against BYU to get two sacks against K-State. He now has a team-high five this season.