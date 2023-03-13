TCU to launch March Madness bid Friday in Denver

TCU’s Horned Frogs will launch their bid for a March Madness run on Friday as sixth seed in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region. TCU will play Friday night in Denver, Colorado, against the winner of a Wednesday First Four contest between Arizona State and Nevada. TCU’s game will be televised on truTV at 9:05 p.m. Central time.

Coach Jamie Dixon’s Frogs, No. 22 in the AP Top 25 college basketball rankings, enter the tournament with a 21-12 record that includes a January victory over defending national champion Kansas (27-7). Kansas drew the No. 1 seed in the West Region when tournament selections were announced on Sunday.

Kansas also learned Sunday that coach Bill Self will be on the sideline when the Jayhawks take on Howard in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. Self missed the Big 12 Tournament after complaining of chest tightness and undergoing a hear procedure but was discharged from the hospital Sunday.

“He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time, so that’s a big bonus for us,” Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. said. “He’s been in March Madness a long time. He knows what he’s doing and we just have to have his back.”

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Kansas won its first two games at the Big 12 Tournament without Self before losing 76-56 to No. 7 Texas in the title game.

Kansas, the bracket’s third overall seed, faces a difficult road in its bid to become college basketball’s first repeat champion since Florida in 2006-07. Besides TCU, the stacked West Region includes No. 2 UCLA, No. 9 Gonzaga, No. 11 UConn and No. 16 Saint Mary’s.

If they get by Howard, which is playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 1992, the Jayhawks will get a stiff test in the second round against either Arkansas or Illinois. The Illini and Razorbacks limped to the finish of the regular season, but have talented rosters and will be tough outs for any team.

Alabama is the overall top seed in the tournament and will play in the South Region. Other No. 1s are Houston (Midwest Region) and Purdue (East Region). CBS Sports has a printable bracket showing all the matchups.