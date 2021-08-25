Texas Rangers and Choctaw announce naming rights partnership for Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts announced a multi-year naming rights partnership for Globe Life Park in Arlington Aug. 25.

The multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, which previously served as the home of the Texas Rangers from 1994-2019, will be called Choctaw Stadium going forward.

This naming rights agreement expands the partnership that the Rangers and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts have had since 2010, the Rangers said in a news release.

In May 2019, the Rangers and Choctaw announced an extension of their partnership that brands Choctaw as the Official and Exclusive Casino and Resort of the Texas Rangers and also includes a significant presence at Globe Life Field.

“The Rangers are thrilled to extend our great partnership with Choctaw for many years to come,” said Texas Rangers Chairman and Managing Partner Ray Davis. “Today’s naming rights announcement for Globe Life Park further extends Choctaw’s presence in the Arlington Entertainment District, which also includes Globe Life Field and Texas Live!

“Choctaw Stadium will be the home of numerous events in the days and months to come, including college and high school football, pro soccer, and Major League rugby,” Davis said.

“Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is excited to expand our relationship with the Texas Rangers and be part of a stadium that has brought so much joy over the years to so many in North Texas,” said Chief of the Choctaw Nation Gary Batton. “We are proud to have our name on a field that continues to play an important role in the lives of North Texans and we look forward to sharing in the competition and enjoyment the stadium brings to the community.”

Choctaw Stadium, which was reconfigured from a baseball only to a multi-purpose facility after the Rangers move across the street after the 2019 season, was the site of XFL pro football, USL League One pro soccer, and 50 Texas UIL high school football games a year ago. Pro soccer and high school football return this year and the expansion team Dallas Jackals of Major League Rugby will call Choctaw Stadium home in 2022.

Owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third largest Indian Nation in the United States with close to 200,000 tribal members and 10,000 employees, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts feature a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma.

Locations include: Durant, Grant, Pocola, Idabel, Broken Bow, McAlester, Stigler and Stringtown. In August 2021, a major expansion at the Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant added the Sky Tower: 21 stories high featuring 1,000 new luxury hotel rooms, 3,300 additional slot machines, table games, a new poker room, new restaurants, bars, movie theaters and three-acres of swimming pools.

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts generate revenue to accelerate the success of the tribe. The strong, sovereign tribal government is an economic engine that, in 2019 alone, provided nearly $2.5 billion in economic impact on the state of Oklahoma, the news release said.

Choctaw Stadium football schedule shows 19 games through early November, with the first Aug. 26 when Arlington Sam Houston hosts Lakeview Centennial High School from Garland.

That was the first of 14 regular season games involving high schools from the Arlington Independent School District. A total of 16 regular season high school games are scheduled.

In addition, Choctaw Stadium will host three college football games.

Texas A&M-Commerce of the Lone Star Conference will host Midwestern State University on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Tarleton State University of the Western Athletic Conference will host Southern Utah University on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Arlington Football Showdown features the Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup of Texas Southern University and Southern University on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The schedule is below with home team listed second:

Thursday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., Lakeview Centennial vs. Sam Houston Friday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Dallas Skyline vs. Arlington Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., Covenant Christian Academy vs. Grapevine Faith Christian School Thursday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., O.D. Wyatt vs. Seguin Friday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Hebron vs. Martin Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Midland Lee vs. Martin Saturday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., Midwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Mesquite vs. Arlington Saturday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., Southern Utah vs. Tarleton State Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Euless Trinity vs. L.D. Bell Friday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., Martin vs. Arlington Friday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Martin vs. South Grand Prairie Friday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Sam Houston vs. Arlington Saturday, Oct. 9, 4 p.m., Arlington Football Showdown: Texas Southern vs. Southern Friday, Oct. 15, 7:00 p.m., Bowie vs. Martin Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., Timberview vs. Seguin Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Bowie vs. Sam Houston Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Lamar vs, Arlington Thursday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., Martin vs. Arlington Dates and times are subject to change.

Advance tickets for the Arlington ISD high school games will be available for purchase online at www.aisd.net/district/departments/administration/athletics through ticketspicket.com.

Tickets for the non-AISD high school games and the college games can be purchased online at texasrangers.com/football.

Tickets purchased online for non-AISD high school games and college games will be available on your mobile device thru the MLB Ballpark app.

For information or questions on how to access your tickets on the app please refer to texasrangers.com/digital for the most up to date information on using the app.

Tickets for all games will also be available at the Choctaw Stadium Third Base Box Office starting 90 minutes before kickoff on game day.

Parking for games at Choctaw Stadium will be available in Toyota Lot D, Avalon Lot E, Sequoia Lot L, Sienna Lot M, and Highlander Lot N. Parking lots will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff with the Choctaw Stadium gates opening one hour prior to kickoff.