Texas Trust CU Theatre reopening this weekend

The Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie is reopening on September 10 after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The iconic theatre has more than 45 acts lined up through the end of this year. Performances include concerts from leading artists H.E.R (Oct. 13), REO Speedwagon (Nov. 8) and Bert Kreischer with a double header (Dec. 4) and The Price is Right Live interactive show (Oct. 12). Groove Fest III starring Keith Sweat and Johnny Gill will kick off the busy entertainment schedule on Sept. 10.

The September lineup includes:

The George Lopez OMB HI Comedy Tour, Sept. 11

Iliza: Back in Action Tour, Sept. 18

The Monkees Farewell Tour, Sept. 24

Dropkick Murphys & Rancid, Sept. 28

Boz Scaggs Out of the Blues Tour, Sept. 29

The versatile 6,500-capacity entertainment venue, managed by AEG Presents, is conveniently located adjacent to Lone Star Park. The two-level theatre was refurbished during the pandemic with new paint, floors, and seats. It features state of the art sound, lights, and LED video walls, as well as luxury suites with private bars. An array of distinctive hospitality rooms and an 8,000-square-foot-lobby also offer opportunities for private events and concerts, receptions, dinners, fundraisers, and galas.

The Theatre will also feature the Vought Records shop where attendees can sample music from a virtual jukebox playing one-of-a-kind novelty songs produced for Texas Trust as well as view record covers and music posters featuring clever band titles, such as “The Personal Loans” and “Red Hot Loan Rates.” The Vought Records shop is an interactive entertainment space designed to playfully showcase a variety of Texas Trust’s financial products.

“We are excited about the lineup of live shows that we have scheduled and look forward to delivering a great entertainment experience to the people of Dallas and Fort Worth,” said Robin Phillips, AEG. “We have shows featuring all musical genres, comedy and performers for all ages.”

“With this partnership with the Theatre, we look forward to our members and the community being able to enjoy the variety of concerts and shows that are going to be offered at a great entertainment venue,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union.

For a full list of shows and to purchase tickets for upcoming events, visit the Texas Trust CU Theatre website.

Ticketholders will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours, or at their sole discretion proof of full vaccination, per AEG Presents Health and Safety policy before entry into the theatre.