Theatre Wesleyan presents Portraits In Black

Portraits In Black, a collection of scenes and monologues on the Black experience by Gus Edwards, will conclude Theatre Wesleyan’s Six Plays At Six Feet semester of fall programming Nov. 20-22.



The production will be presented at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University, 1205 Binkley St., and available as a live stream for audience members who wish to experience the show from their home.



Edwards’s collection of monologues on Black life is written in a voice that reflects the modern African American experience.

Professor of theatre and associate dean of freshmen Joe Allen Brown will direct the production with D. Wambui Richardson, artistic director of Fort Worth’s Jubilee Theatre, serving as a cultural and artistic advisor.

Faculty, staff, and students, as well as audience members who attend Portraits In Black will adhere to local social distancing guidelines.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5 to attend the performance in-person, available online at www.txwes.edu/theatretickets

or (817) 531-4211. Livestream tickets are the same price at the same website and phone number.



Audience members who choose to experience the show in-person are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A limited number of seats will be available for each performance.



To maintain the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience, no seats will be added and there will be no late seating under any circumstances.

Live stream links will be emailed on the day of the performance. Portraits In Black will not be a video-on-demand or rental like the recent streaming production of The Universal Language.