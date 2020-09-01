79.8 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Education Texas Wesleyan to stream David Ives comedy
Texas Wesleyan to stream David Ives comedy

By FWBP Staff
Theatre Wesleyan will begin the fall 2020 season (Six Plays At Six Feet: Social Connection. Physical Distancing) with a streaming production of David Ives’ comedy, The Universal Language, this September.

The production is a senior BFA project that is being billed as part of the mainstage season.  The production will be available as a video-on-demand via the ShowTix4U platform from Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 20.
The play brings together Dawn, a young woman with a stutter, and Don, the creator and teacher of Unamunda, a wild comic language. Their lesson sends them off into a dazzling display of hysterical verbal pyrotechnics, the theater said in a news release,

Associate professor of theatre Jeanne Everton directs the production.
Filming will take place on the Texas Wesleyan University campus and social distancing guidelines will be monitored and followed by theatre faculty and students.
The student cast and crew, who are all pursuing either a BFA or BA in Theatre, will participate in a live post-show talkback on Zoom during the weekend of the production.
More details will be available soon on the Theatre Wesleyan website (www.txwes.edu/theatre) and on Facebook (facebook.com/theatrewesleyan). 

The Universal Language is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Publishing Service Inc.
THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE STREAMING PRODUCTION DATES
Friday, Sept. 18, 2020
Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020
Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

HOW TO WATCH THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE
An access code for the streaming production will be $5 and available online at www.txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.
 Patrons will be redirected to ShowTix4U where they can purchase an access code which will allow them to view The Universal Language within a 48-hour period. If you purchase one access code and intend on watching with multiple people in your household, please consider an additional donation to Theatre Wesleyan.
Patrons will receive an email with instructions, their personal access code, and a link to the ShowTix4U video player. The stream will not be available to download and access codes are non-transferable and can only be viewed on one device at a time.
– FWBP Staff

