The Killers coming to Fort Worth

The Killers will perform three shows in Texas in 2022 to support the release of their seventh studio album, entitled Pressure Machine, which will be released on Island Records on August 13, 2021. They will visit Toyota Center in Houston, on Thursday, September 8; Moody Center in Austin, on Friday, September 9; and Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday, September 10. Tickets for these shows will go on sale on Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. via the band’s website.

The new album was co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen), all of whom worked together on The Killers’ critically-acclaimed album Imploding The Mirage, released last year.